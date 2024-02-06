All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 7-5--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recognition of Doug Hays for retirement from the Police Department. n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presetations

  • Recognition of Doug Hays for retirement from the Police Department.
  • Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Consent Agenda Review

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the June 20, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas South. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas North. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Southeast Health West Campus - Amended. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 50 Centennial Drive for the demolition of a dangerous building. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Ronald Kucera, Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 535 South Benton Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Eighth Addendum to the Professional Service Agreement with Alliance Water Resources, Inc., in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly, Inc., for construction services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
  • Accept the Improvements and authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the 2020-2021 CIST Street Repair.
  • Acceptance of the improvements constructed as part of the Cypress Road Watermain Extension.
New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing a No Parking Zone at Orange Bowl Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance appropriating funds from the General Fund for expenditures related to the Demolition of Condemned Buildings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures, and transfers

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisroy Board

Other business

  • Conveyance of Supplemental Actuarial Valuation of Alternate LAGERS Benefits - February 28, 2021. The report is public information and available for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

