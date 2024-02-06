Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 7-5--22

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presetations

Recognition of Doug Hays for retirement from the Police Department.

Items for discussion

Consent agenda

Approval of the June 20, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas South. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas North. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance approving the record plat of Southeast Health West Campus - Amended. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 50 Centennial Drive for the demolition of a dangerous building. Second and third readings. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Ronald Kucera, Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 535 South Benton Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Demolition Contract with Steve's Hauling & Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings at various locations in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Eighth Addendum to the Professional Service Agreement with Alliance Water Resources, Inc., in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute Aviation Project Consultant Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly, Inc., for construction services at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Accept the Improvements and authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the 2020-2021 CIST Street Repair.