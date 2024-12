Consent agenda

Approval of the July 5, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing a No Parking Zone at Orange Bowl Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke

Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-132 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke

Ordinance appropriating funds from the General Fund for expenditures related to the Demolition of Condemned Buildings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures, and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. FIN -- Dust Ziebold

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., for reconstruction of Taxiway B at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Truman J. and Ruby A. Lemons for maintenance of an existing awning in the right of way adjacent to 113 Broadway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for construction and installation of conduit at Normal Avenue and Pacific Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from LaSalle Land Trust dated October 18, 2017, for property located at 4450 Lasalle Avenue, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and Passage. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin