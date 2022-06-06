Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-6-22

Consent agenda
- Approval of the May 16, 2022, city council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
- Ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 29 relating to sewer and water rates. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
- Ordinance amending Schedule A of Section 26-256 of the City Code, by establishing speed limits along portions of Kingshighway and Benton Hill Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. FIN - Alex McElroy
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., for the Concrete Street Repair Project 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for Contour Aviation to provide air carrier service under the Essential Air Service Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage. AIR - Katrina Amos.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Gordonville Road Chick-fil-A. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-4 to C-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on the south side of LaSalle Avenue, west of Baldwin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to C-2. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Jansco Outdoor Advertising and Midamerica Hotels Corporation, for purposes of maintaining and operating an existing billboard at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, Medium Density Multifamily Residential District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the alley south of Roberts Street between North Water Street and Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with County of Scott, Clerk of the County Commission, and the County Collector, for Tax Collection Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
Appointments
- Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
Other business
- Appointment of city council Committee and Board Positions
Closed session
The city council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future appointments and memos
- Appointments to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission
- Silver Springs Community Improvement District Proposed Budget for Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
- Advisory Board minutes