NewsJune 4, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-6-22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Recognition Jerry Pledger for Retirement from the Public Works Department n Public Library Anniversary Proclamation n * Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition Communications/reports...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presetations

  • Recognition Jerry Pledger for Retirement from the Public Works Department
  • * Public Library Anniversary Proclamation
  • * Citizen Academy Graduate Recognition

Communications/reports

  • city council

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the city council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the city council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the city council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the city council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 1112 Linden Street from R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to C-1 (General Commercial District). (Item No. 16; BILL NO. 22-81)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located on the south side of LaSalle Avenue, west of Baldwin Drive, from C-2 (Highway Commercial District) to R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District). (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 22-82)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to C-2 (Highway Commercial District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 22-83)
  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of maintaining and operating a billboard at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road. (Item No. 19; BILL NO. 22-84)
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, Medium Density Multifamily Residential District. (Item No. 20, BILL NO. 22-85)
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding C-2, Highway Commercial District. (Item No.21; BILL NO. 22-86 )
  • A Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of the alley south of Roberts Street between North Water Street and Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. (Item No. 22; BILL NO. 22-87)
Consent agenda

  • Approval of the May 16, 2022, city council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 29 relating to sewer and water rates. Second and third readings. FIN - Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance amending Schedule A of Section 26-256 of the City Code, by establishing speed limits along portions of Kingshighway and Benton Hill Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant, and authorizing the city manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. FIN - Alex McElroy
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc., for the Concrete Street Repair Project 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for Contour Aviation to provide air carrier service under the Essential Air Service Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage. AIR - Katrina Amos.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Gordonville Road Chick-fil-A. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-4 to C-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on the south side of LaSalle Avenue, west of Baldwin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to C-2. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Jansco Outdoor Advertising and Midamerica Hotels Corporation, for purposes of maintaining and operating an existing billboard at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, Medium Density Multifamily Residential District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the alley south of Roberts Street between North Water Street and Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with County of Scott, Clerk of the County Commission, and the County Collector, for Tax Collection Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. FIN - Dustin Ziebold

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
  • Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers

Other business

  • Appointment of city council Committee and Board Positions

Closed session

The city council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointments to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
  • Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission
  • Silver Springs Community Improvement District Proposed Budget for Fiscal Years Ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
  • Advisory Board minutes
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

