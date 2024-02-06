Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-20-22

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presetations

Communications/reports

Items for discussion

Consent agenda

Approval of the June 6, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Gordonville Road Chick-fil-A. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-4 to C-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on the south side of LaSalle Avenue, west of Baldwin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from C-2 to R-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to C-2. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance granting a special use permit to Jansco Outdoor Advertising and Midamerica Hotels Corporation, for purposes of maintaining and operating an existing billboard at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, Medium Density Multifamily Residential District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the alley south of Roberts Street between North Water Street and Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke

Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Phase I Project, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant program documents. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Phase II Project, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant program documents. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Drinking Water Infrastructure, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Storm Water Infrastructure Improvements, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Lead Service Line Inventories, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with DB Capital Investments, LLC, for Shadow Wood Villas South, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin