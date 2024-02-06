All sections
NewsJune 18, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 6-20-22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful business property of the month Communications/reports n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presetations

  • Beautiful business property of the month

Communications/reports

  • City council

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Consent agenda review

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the June 6, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Gordonville Road Chick-fil-A. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1112 Linden Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-4 to C-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on the south side of LaSalle Avenue, west of Baldwin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from C-2 to R-1. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from R-1 to C-2. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Jansco Outdoor Advertising and Midamerica Hotels Corporation, for purposes of maintaining and operating an existing billboard at 1520 North Mount Auburn Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, Medium Density Multifamily Residential District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of the alley south of Roberts Street between North Water Street and Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance amending Schedule F of Section 26-289 of the City Code, by establishing No Parking Zones at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Phase I Project, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant program documents. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Grant for the Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Phase II Project, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant program documents. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Drinking Water Infrastructure, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Storm Water Infrastructure Improvements, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the American Rescue Plan Act Grant for Lead Service Line Inventories, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with DB Capital Investments, LLC, for Shadow Wood Villas South, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Acceptance of the improvements to serve Touchdown Ridge Estates 2 Subdivision.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for Contour Aviation to provide air carrier service under the Essential Air Service Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and Passage. AIR - Katrina Amos.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas South. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Shadow Wood Villas North. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Southeast Health West Campus - Amended. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 50 Centennial Drive for the demolition of a dangerous building. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board of Directors
  • Appointments to the Public Library Board of Directors
  • Appointments to the Special Business District Advisory Commission

Other business

  • Appointment of city council Committee and Board Positions
  • Advisory Board minutes

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda

Approval of minutes

  • Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of June 6

Public hearing

  • Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for gun sales in a C-3 (Central Business) District at 125 Court Street, as submitted by Jones Drug Store, Inc.

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the payment of the semimonthly bills.

n.Motion approving the City Collector's Report.

  • Motion approving the City Clerk's & Treasurer's Reports.

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Heartless Concert, at the Leist Memorial Band Shell in the Jackson City Park, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, as submitted by Stooges.
  • Motion authorizing the sale of intoxicating liquor, malt liquor (beer), and non-intoxicating beer, at the Independence Day Celebration, at Shelter No. 1 in the Jackson City Park, on Monday, July 4, 2022, as submitted by Stooges.
  • Motion accepting the bid of Power Grid Company, of Fayetteville, Georgia, in the amount of $1,433,000.00, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Grid Company, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Build-Out Project.10.Motion accepting the bid of Power Line Consultants, LLC, of Farmington, Missouri, in the amount of $1,310,960.84, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Power Line Consultants, LLC, relative to the I-55 Electric Substation Transmission and Distribution Line Project.
  • Bill acceptingthe dedication of a Utility Easement Deed from The Michelle Doughten Revocable Trust Dated the 7th Day of September, 2017.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving the Mayor's appointment of Cindy Lichtenegger to the Community Outreach Board, filling an unexpired term ending 2025.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Monday, July 18, 2022, at 6:p.m., to consider a Special Use Permit for a high-density mixed residential development in a C-2 (General Commercial) District at 957 West Independence Street, as submitted by Brennon Todt.
  • Resolution supporting a Transportation Alternatives Grant application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the East Main Street Trail Project between Bellevue Street and Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jackson Senior Center Foundation, relative to the American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing the submittal of applications to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, relative to the Financial Assistance Center's State ARPA Grant Programs.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a Contract for the Purchase of Real Estate with Nabors Land Developers, LLC, for a tract of land located at 2000 North High Street.
  • Motion approving Task Order Authorization No. 22-13, to Koehler Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc., of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, in the amount of $3,810.00, relative to providing engineering services for thePhase 1 Environmental Site Assessment and Boundary Survey at 2000 North High Street.

Non-agenda citizen input

Information items

  • Report by Mayor
  • Reports by Board Members
  • Report by City Attorney
  • Report by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) Update on the Wastewater Bond Issue Education & Outreach Strategy

2) June 8 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

3) June 13 Park Board packet

4) West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project --bid tabulation

5) Asphalt Pavement Improvement Program -bid tabulation

6) Roundabout Project at North High Street and Deerwood Drive -request for qualifications

7) Amendment to Task Order No. 5 for the MS4 Program Support--engineering services proposal

8) Public hearing procedure

9) Fire Department Facilities Evaluation

10) Previously tabled items

11) Additional items (unspecified)

