NewsApril 30, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-2-22

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation -- Members of the Historic Preservation Commission n Local Government Week 2022 Proclamation -- City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin Communications/reports...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presetations

  • National Historic Preservation Month Proclamation -- Members of the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Local Government Week 2022 Proclamation -- City Manager Dr. Kenneth Haskin

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 871 Lexington Avenue from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). (Item No. 8; BILL NO. 22-68)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the April 18, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving a Petition for the Creation of the Silver Springs Community Improvement District; establishing the district as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; approving the appointment of the initial Board of Directors of the District; and directing the City Clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State Auditor of the creation of the District. Second and Third Readings. Citizen Services -- Gayle Conrad
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of "West End-Independence-Park Subdivision". Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Homeland Security Program Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Lappe Cement Finishing, Inc. for the Sprigg Street Improvements Project, from William Street to Broadway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV -- Casey Brunke
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve the Deer Run Estates Phase 1 Subdivision. DEV -- Casey Brunke

New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 871 Lexington Avenue, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to NC. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV -- Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. SEMPO -- Alex McElroy
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Public Safety Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. PD/FD, Chiefs Blair and Morris.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointments to the Silver Springs Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

Other business

  • Appointment of City Council Committee and Board Positions

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointment to the Show Me Center Baord of Managers
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

