NewsMay 14, 2022
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-16-22
Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presetations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Public Works Week Proclamation -- Public Works Department Employees n Emergency Medical Services Week Proclamation -- Fire Department Employees...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presetations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Public Works Week Proclamation -- Public Works Department Employees
  • Emergency Medical Services Week Proclamation -- Fire Department Employees
  • Gun Violence Awareness Day Proclamation -- Felice Roberson, Stop Needless Acts of violence (S.N.A.P.) and Moms Demand Action

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Consent Agenda Review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
  • Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 (CDBG-CV) program for Community Partnership's Public Service Application.
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the May 2, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 871 Lexington Avenue, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to NC. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. SEMPO -- Alex McElroy
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Public Safety Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. PD/FD, Chiefs Blair and Morris.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., for the West End Boulevard Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV -- Casey Brunke
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Economic Development under the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 Program, on behalf of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. FIN -- Alex McElroy
  • Accept the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Cotner Electric Co., Inc. for the DDI Streetlight Replacement and Fire Station #2 Fiber Installation. DEV -- Casey Brunke

New ordinances

  • Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022. First reading. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance establishing utility rates for the city of Cape Girardeau, by amending Chapter 29 relating to sewer and water rates. First reading. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
  • Ordinance amending Schedule A of Section 26-256 of the City Code, by establishing speed limits along portions of Kingshighway and Benton Hill Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV -- Casey Brunke

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointments to the Board of Appeals
  • Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
  • Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Budget Ending June 30, 2023
  • Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Budget Ending June 30, 2023
  • Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Proposed Budget for FYE June 30, 2023
