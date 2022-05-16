Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5-16-22

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

Approval of the May 2, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 871 Lexington Avenue, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to NC. Second and third readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Schedule C of Section 26-121 of the City Code, by establishing stop signs at various locations, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. DEV -- Casey Brunke

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. SEMPO -- Alex McElroy

Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Public Safety Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings. PD/FD, Chiefs Blair and Morris.

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Fronabarger Concreters, Inc., for the West End Boulevard Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage. DEV -- Casey Brunke

A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Economic Development under the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 Program, on behalf of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. FIN -- Alex McElroy