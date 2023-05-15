Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/15/23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, May 15
City Hall
Presentations
- Public Works Week Proclamation
- Gun Violence Awareness Day Proclamation
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Consent agenda review
Communications report
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of a Utility easement along the west side of Lot 212 at 2409 Brister Hill Rd. (Item No. 15, BILL NO. 23-71)
- A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of a Utility easement along the east side of Lot C12 at 5808 Dalhousie Dr. (Item No. 16, BILL NO. 23-72)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the May 1, 2023, City Council regular session and closed session minutes.
- BILL NO. 23-59, an Ordinance designating a certain tract of land at 805 Broadway in the city of Cape Girardeau, as a "Blighted Area" Pursuant to Chapter 353 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and approving the Development Plan and a Development Agreement in connection therewith. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding A-1, Airport District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of EOC Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating Griffin Farm First Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau relating to Urban Redevelopment. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Shafiq Malik for fence installation at 2307 Broadway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Southeast Missouri State University for The SEMO Logo to be displayed on the City Water Tower located at North Cape County Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Environmental Operations, Inc., for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Revolving Fund Program for loans and/or grants under the Missouri Clean Water Law. Reading and passage.
- Resolution selecting Zoellner Construction, Inc., to design and construct New THangars and Associated Taxilanes at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and authorizing the negotiation of an agreement to be presented to the City Council for approval. Reading and passage.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Resolution adopting a Casino Funding Policy, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a utility easement located at 2409 Brister Hill Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a utility easement located at 5808 Dalhousie Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. FIN - Alex McElroy
- Ordinance appropriating expenditures from the Casino Fund for payments to Southeast Missouri State University for construction of a dual role, multi-use, comprehensive development in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading FIN - Lisa Mills
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(3).
Advisory Board minutes
- Airport Advisory Board Minutes, February 14, 2023
- Board of Adjustment Minutes, February 2, 2023
- Golf Course Advisory Board Minutes, December 1, 2022
- Historic Preservation Commission Minutes, February 15, 2023
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, January 10, 2023
- Tree Board Minutes, December 12, 2022
- Planning and Zoning Commission Minutes, February 8, 2023
- SEMPO Board of Managers Minutes, February 15, 2023
- SEMPO Technical Planning Committee Minutes, February 1, 2023