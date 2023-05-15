Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 5/15/23

A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of a Utility easement along the east side of Lot C12 at 5808 Dalhousie Dr. (Item No. 16, BILL NO. 23-72)

A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of a Utility easement along the west side of Lot 212 at 2409 Brister Hill Rd. (Item No. 15, BILL NO. 23-71)

Consent agenda

Approval of the May 1, 2023, City Council regular session and closed session minutes.

BILL NO. 23-59, an Ordinance designating a certain tract of land at 805 Broadway in the city of Cape Girardeau, as a "Blighted Area" Pursuant to Chapter 353 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and approving the Development Plan and a Development Agreement in connection therewith. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding A-1, Airport District. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of EOC Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating Griffin Farm First Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance Amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau relating to Urban Redevelopment. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Shafiq Malik for fence installation at 2307 Broadway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Memorandum of Understanding with Southeast Missouri State University for The SEMO Logo to be displayed on the City Water Tower located at North Cape County Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV - Trevor Pulley

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a General Services Agreement with Environmental Operations, Inc., for asbestos inspection services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, State Revolving Fund Program for loans and/or grants under the Missouri Clean Water Law. Reading and passage.