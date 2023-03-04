All sections
NewsApril 1, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/3/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, City Hall Presentations n Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation n Arbor Day Proclamation Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Discussion of Casino Funding Policy — FIN Lisa Mills...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, April 3, City Hall

Presentations

  • Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation
  • Arbor Day Proclamation

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Discussion of Casino Funding Policy — FIN Lisa Mills
  • Consent agenda review

Communications report

  • City Council

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1301 N. Main St. from M-1 (light manufacturing/industrial district) to R-2 (single-family urban residential district). Item No. 13; BILL NO. 23-47.
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, medium density multifamily residential district. Item No. 14, BILL NO. 23-48.
Consent agenda

  • Approval of the March 20 City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Gooden Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Hotty Toddy Court Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Masonic Temple West Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance to enable the City of Cape Girardeau to join the Missouri Clean Energy District pursuant to the Property Assessment Clean Energy Act of Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution electing to add the Public Safety Department to the Missouri Local Government Employees' Retirement System (LAGERS) L-6 Plan. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Fronabarger Concreters Inc. for Sherwood Drive/Hood Drive/Brookwood Drive Drainage Improvements. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to accept the Blue Star Memorial Marker to be placed in Ivers Square. Reading and passage.
  • Motion to accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Penzel Construction Co. Inc. for the relocation of utility billing to the Osage Centre.
  • Motion to set a special City Council meeting at noon Monday, April 10, to declare the results of the Tuesday, April 4, election.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property at 1301 N. Main St. from M-1 to R-2. First Reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding R-4, medium density multifamily residential district. First Reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin.
  • Ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Cornerstone Church of Cape Girardeau Inc. for Brink's Second Subdivision. First Reading. DEV — Trevor Pulley.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission.
  • Appointment to the Tax Increment Financing Commission

Closed Session

  • The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Silver Springs Community Improvement District amended budget for fiscal year ending Friday, June 30, and approved budget for fiscal year ending June 30.
Local News

