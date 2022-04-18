All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 16, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-18-22

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. ...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a Petition for the Formation of the Silver Springs Community Improvement District. (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 22-64)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the April 4, 2022, City Council regular session minutes and the April 11, 2022, City Council special session minutes.
  • Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area; approving the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. Second and Third Readings. CMO -- Molly Mehner
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. Second and Third Readings. CMO -- Molly Mehner
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to PD. Second and Third Readings. DEV --Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the Amended Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms, for a proposed urban farming community, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Saint Francis Health & Wellness Center Condominiums, Re-plat No. 4. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance accepting three Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Main Street Project, Roberts Street to Cape Rock Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Amy Ferris
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Downtown Business District Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
  • Resolution authorizing the City Engineer to direct the placement of stop signs on street light poles in the Downtown Special Business District, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. CMO -- Molly Mehner
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the College Street Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV -- Amy Ferris

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving a Petition for the Creation of the Silver Springs Community Improvement District; establishing the district as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; approving the appointment of the initial Board of Directors of the District; and directing the City Clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State Auditor of the creation of the District. First Reading. Citizen Services -- Gayle Conrad
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of "West End-Independence-Park Subdivision". First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Homeland Security Program Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
  • Appointments to the Tree Board
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Town Plaza Community Improvement District Adopted Budget for FYE June 30, 2023, and Amended Budget for FYE June 30, 2022.

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy