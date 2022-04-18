Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4-18-22

Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 4, 2022, City Council regular session minutes and the April 11, 2022, City Council special session minutes.
- Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area; approving the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. Second and Third Readings. CMO -- Molly Mehner
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. Second and Third Readings. CMO -- Molly Mehner
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Walnut Street and Beaudean Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to PD. Second and Third Readings. DEV --Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the Amended Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms, for a proposed urban farming community, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Saint Francis Health & Wellness Center Condominiums, Re-plat No. 4. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance accepting three Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Main Street Project, Roberts Street to Cape Rock Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. DEV -- Amy Ferris
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Downtown Business District Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
- Resolution authorizing the City Engineer to direct the placement of stop signs on street light poles in the Downtown Special Business District, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. CMO -- Molly Mehner
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the College Street Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage. DEV -- Amy Ferris
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving a Petition for the Creation of the Silver Springs Community Improvement District; establishing the district as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; approving the appointment of the initial Board of Directors of the District; and directing the City Clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development and the State Auditor of the creation of the District. First Reading. Citizen Services -- Gayle Conrad
- Ordinance approving the record plat of "West End-Independence-Park Subdivision". First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Homeland Security Program Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. FIN -- Dustin Ziebold
Appointments
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission
- Appointments to the Tree Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Future appointments and memos
- Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Town Plaza Community Improvement District Adopted Budget for FYE June 30, 2023, and Amended Budget for FYE June 30, 2022.
Advisory Board Minutes