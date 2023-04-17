Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/17/23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, April 17
City Hall
Presentations
- Arts Council of Southeast Missouri children's artwork presentation
- Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center — Jane Wernsman
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
- Planning and Zoning Commission report
- Consent agenda review
Communications report
Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 3 City Council regular session minutes, the Monday, April 10, special session and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property at 1301 N. Main St. from M-1 to R-2. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau regarding R-4, medium density multifamily residential district. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Cornerstone Church of Cape Girardeau Inc. for Brink's Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with E. Ritter Communications Holdings LLC for installation of fiber optic cable at 202 N. Kingshighway. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for PRS2/ARPA Stormwater Project. Reading and passage.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- The developer has requested a public hearing for Monday, May 1, regarding The Broadway Theatre Redevelopment Corp. plan — Trevor Pulley
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of South Side Village. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the final development plan of South Side Farms, Phase 1. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding urban deer hunting and the discharge of firearms. First reading. PD — Ty Metzger
Appointment
- Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board
Closed Session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(3).
Future appointments and memos
- Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District proposed budget for FYE June 30, 2024.
- Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District budget ending June 30, 2024
- Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District budget ending June 30, 2024
Advisory Board minutes
- Airport Advisory Board minutes, March 14
- Historic Preservation Commission minutes, March 22
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board minutes, Feb. 13
- Tree Advisory Board minutes, Feb. 13