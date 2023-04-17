All sections
NewsApril 15, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 4/17/23

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, April 17

City Hall

Presentations

  • Arts Council of Southeast Missouri children's artwork presentation
  • Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center — Jane Wernsman

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Consent agenda review

Communications report

  • City council

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the April 3 City Council regular session minutes, the Monday, April 10, special session and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property at 1301 N. Main St. from M-1 to R-2. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau regarding R-4, medium density multifamily residential district. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting a general warranty deed from Cornerstone Church of Cape Girardeau Inc. for Brink's Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a license and indemnity agreement with E. Ritter Communications Holdings LLC for installation of fiber optic cable at 202 N. Kingshighway. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for PRS2/ARPA Stormwater Project. Reading and passage.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • The developer has requested a public hearing for Monday, May 1, regarding The Broadway Theatre Redevelopment Corp. plan — Trevor Pulley

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of South Side Village. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving the final development plan of South Side Farms, Phase 1. First reading. DEV — Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding urban deer hunting and the discharge of firearms. First reading. PD — Ty Metzger

Appointment

  • Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board

Closed Session

  • The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(3).

Future appointments and memos

  • Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District proposed budget for FYE June 30, 2024.
  • Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District budget ending June 30, 2024
  • Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District budget ending June 30, 2024

Advisory Board minutes

  • Airport Advisory Board minutes, March 14
  • Historic Preservation Commission minutes, March 22
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board minutes, Feb. 13
  • Tree Advisory Board minutes, Feb. 13
Local News

