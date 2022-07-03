Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-7-22

Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a boat inspection, repair, and sales business at 401 South Sprigg Street. (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 22-43)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 618 Bellevue Street from RUMD (Residential Urban Mixed Density District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). (Item No. 14; BILL NO. 22-44)
- A public hearing on the FY2022-2027 Capital Improvement Program.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the February 22, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Debby Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed for new Right of Way and a Temporary Construction Easement from the House of Prayer Outreach Mission, for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Public Safety Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- A resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Conservation for the Community Assistance Program Grant for the Capaha Park Pond Project, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
- A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Zoellner Construction Co., Inc. for the Capaha Park Pond Dredging Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc., for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A resolution accepting the City Manager's appointment of Gregory S. Young as the City Attorney for the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- n Ordinance granting a special use permit to Cary Lee Ogborn and Pecksleys Property, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a boat inspection, repair, and sales business at 401 South Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 618 Bellevue Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMD to NC. First reading.
- Ordinance adopting and enacting a newly codified Code of Ordinances for the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance adopting the Fee Schedule for the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
