Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-21-22

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the March 7, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Church Enterprises Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Cary Lee Ogborn and Pecksleys Property, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a boat inspection, repair, and sales business at 401 South Sprigg Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 618 Bellevue Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMD to NC. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance adopting and enacting a newly codified Code of Ordinances for the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance adopting the Fee Schedule for the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution Adopting the 2022-2027 Capital Improvements Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Old Town Cape, Inc., for display of pre-approved banners and holiday decorations on City-owned property, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Drainage Easement at 150 Country Lane, Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Drainage Easement from Kergious and Martha Crites, for property located at 150 Country Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Landmark Red Star First Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance Appropriating Funds from the Transportation Trust Fund VI and Capital Improvement Funds for Capital Expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. First reading.
Other business
- Motion to set a Special City Council meeting to declare the results of the April 5, 2022, municipal election.
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
- Appointments to the Tax Increment Financing Commission