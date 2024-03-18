Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-18-24

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, March 4 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the March 4, 2024, City Council Regular Session Minutes and the March 5, 2024 Closed City Session Minutes....
Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, March 4
City Hall
Items for discussion
Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
Planning and Zoning Commission report
Consent agenda review
Consent agenda
Approval of the March 4, 2024, City Council Regular Session Minutes and the March 5, 2024 Closed City Session Minutes..
Ordinance approving a Cooperation Agreement among the City of Cape Girardeau, the RCC Community Improvement District, the RCC Transportation Development District and River City Centre, LLC. Second and third readings.
Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easementsand Permanent Drainage Easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -Fourth. Second and third readings.
Ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Town Plaza Subdivision. Second and third readings.
Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 298 North West End Boulevard, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from C-1to NC. Second and third readings.
Ordinance granting a special use permit to Midamerica Hotels Corporation for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating two billboards at 2567 and 2649 Veterans Memorial Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
Resolution adopting the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
Approval of the Release of Escrow Agreement for Williamsburg Phase 3.
New ordinances
Ordinance approving the record plat of Bailey Keller Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance approving the record plat of Midamerica Crossings Third Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance approving the record plat of Themis Street Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Cape Retirement Community, Inc., d/b/a Chateau Girardeau, for property located at Ramsay's Run, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from Midamerica Hotels Corporation for property located at 2520 Veterans Memorial Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement from SIMX Holdings, Inc., for property located at 4269 Nash Road in Scott County, Missouri. First reading. DEV -Trevor Pulley
Other business
Motion to set a Special City Council Meeting to declare the results of the April 2, 2024, municipal election
Future appointments
Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
Town Plaza Community Improvement District Adopted Budget for FYE June 30, 2025, andAmended Budget for FYE June 30, 2024.
Advisory Board Minutes
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Minutes, February 12, 2024
Closed Session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.