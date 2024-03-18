Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-18-24

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, March 4

City Hall

Items for discussion

Consent agenda

Approval of the March 4, 2024, City Council Regular Session Minutes and the March 5, 2024 Closed City Session Minutes..

Ordinance approving a Cooperation Agreement among the City of Cape Girardeau, the RCC Community Improvement District, the RCC Transportation Development District and River City Centre, LLC. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easementsand Permanent Drainage Easements from various property owners for the PRS2 Stormwater Projects, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks -Fourth. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Rhodes Town Plaza Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 298 North West End Boulevard, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from C-1to NC. Second and third readings.

Ordinance granting a special use permit to Midamerica Hotels Corporation for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating two billboards at 2567 and 2649 Veterans Memorial Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution adopting the 2024-2029 Capital Improvements Program, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.