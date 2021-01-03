All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-1-21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Derrick Irwin for retirement from the city of Cape Girardeau. n Muddy River Marathon Presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

  • Recognition of Derrick Irwin for retirement from the city of Cape Girardeau.
  • Muddy River Marathon Presentation
  • Update from Catholic Charities LifeHouse project
  • Update from the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • Public Hearing on the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program. (Item No. 6; BILL NO. 21-28)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the February 15, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
  • An Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $503,719.07 for the purpose of defeasing the City's Waterworks System Revenue Bonds (State of Missouri - Direct Loan Program - ARRA), Series 2010, and authorizing certain actions in connection with the defeasance of the bonds. Second and third readings.
  • An Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West 18th Subdivision. Second and third Readings.
  • A Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to execute an Addendum to the Agreement with Republic Services, d/b/a CWI of Missouri, Inc., for Solid Waste Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution Adopting the 2021-2026 Capital Improvements Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Negometrix USA, Inc., for E-Procurement and Contract Management Software, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
  • A motion to excuse Council Member Nate Thomas for his consecutive absences from the regular City Council meetings on February 15, and March 1, 2021.

Items removed from consent agenda

New ordinances

  • An Ordinance authorizing the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to issue its Taxable Industrial Revenue Bonds (River Campus Arts Expansion Project), Series 2021, in a principal amount not to exceed $10,000,000 for the purpose of providing funds to pay the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving an industrial development project in the City; approving a Plan for the Project; and authorizing the City to enter into certain agreements and take certain other actions in connection with the issuance of the Bonds. First reading.
  • An Ordinance appropriating funds for the Capital Improvements Program for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First, second, and third readings.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
  • Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board minutes
Local News

