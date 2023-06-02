All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2023

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/6-23

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, City Hall

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, City Hall

Presentations

* Recognition of Randy Huebel for retirement from the Parks & Recreation Department

* Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Presentation - Tom Mogelnicki

Items for discussion

* Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants

* Consent Agenda Review

Public Hearings

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the January 23, 2023, City Council regular session minutes and the January 26, 2023, City Council closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance accepting easements from St. Andrew Lutheran Church in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Stevenson Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Marijuana Facilities and Cultivation of Marijuana. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding the Decriminalization of Marijuana. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute the Jefferson Swimming Pool Operations Agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public School District, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to terminate a n existing License & Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri Children's Museum for 101 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Amendment to the License and Indemnity Agreement with Brennon Todt for installation of improvements in the right-of-way adjacent to 101 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreements with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc., and the Missouri Department of Transportation, for Pedestrian Improvements in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Insituform Technologies USA, LLC, for the Cured-In-Place Pipe Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Baldwin Place Phase III. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Lilmac East Subdivision. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Touchdown Ridge 2. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

New ordinances

  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Design-Build Agreement with KCI Construction Company for the new Passenger Terminal Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First Reading. AIRPORT - Katrina Amos
  • Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Rights-of-Way from various property owners for the Minnesota Avenue and Highway 74 Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of The Meadows of Whispering Oaks - Third. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance approving a Second Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and Rust Communications Inc. First Reading - Trevor Pulley

Other Business

  • Conveyance of Supplemental Actuarial Valuation of Public Safety Department split on LAGERS Benefits - December 9, 2022. The report is public information and available for inspection in the Office of the City Clerk.

Future appointments and memos

  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
  • Appointment to the University of Missouri Extension Council.
Local News

