Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/6-23

Public Hearings

Consent agenda

Approval of the January 23, 2023, City Council regular session minutes and the January 26, 2023, City Council closed session minutes.

Ordinance accepting easements from St. Andrew Lutheran Church in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Stevenson Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Marijuana Facilities and Cultivation of Marijuana. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding the Decriminalization of Marijuana. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute the Jefferson Swimming Pool Operations Agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public School District, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to terminate a n existing License & Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri Children's Museum for 101 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Amendment to the License and Indemnity Agreement with Brennon Todt for installation of improvements in the right-of-way adjacent to 101 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreements with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc., and the Missouri Department of Transportation, for Pedestrian Improvements in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Insituform Technologies USA, LLC, for the Cured-In-Place Pipe Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Baldwin Place Phase III. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Lilmac East Subdivision. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin