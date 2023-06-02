Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/6-23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, City Hall
Presentations
* Recognition of Randy Huebel for retirement from the Parks & Recreation Department
* Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Presentation - Tom Mogelnicki
Items for discussion
* Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
* Consent Agenda Review
Public Hearings
Consent agenda
New ordinances
Other Business
Future appointments and memos
