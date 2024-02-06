Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2-22-22

- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Feb. 7, 2022, City Council regular session minutes and of the Feb. 14, 2022, City Council special session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Run Estates Phase 1. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the Amended Final Development Plan for the Century Casino Planned Development District, located at 777 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of the Shadow Wood Villas Subdivision, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, from PD to R-3. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating shipping containers at 2536 Boutin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Public Safety and CVB Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of State Homeland Security Program Grant funds for approved grant expenditures, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the City of Cape Girardeau.
- Ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance, sale and delivery of special obligation bonds, Series 2022, and approving certain documents and authorizing certain other actions in connection therewith. Second and third Readings.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Access Easements and two Permanent Utility Easements from various property owners to service Touchdown Ridge 2, a Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement from LC Realty, LLC, for property located at 3440 Lowe's Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Access Easement from Cape Land & Development LLC, for property located at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Cape Land & Development LLC, for property located at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with 3 Scanning, LLC, for electronic records imaging services, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Debby Subdivision. First Reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Church Enterprises Second Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, regarding Off-Street Parking Regulations. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a General Warranty Deed for new Right of Way and a Temporary Construction Easement from the House of Prayer Outreach Mission, for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Public Safety Grant Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the City of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Closed session
Memos
- Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
