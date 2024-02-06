Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/20-23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, March 6, City Hall
Presentations
- Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Presentation -- Rob Gilligan
- United Way/First Call For Help Presentation -- Elizabeth Shelton
- Broadway Theater Redevelopment Proposal by Brennon Todt
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 2403 South Sprigg Street from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to AG (Agricultural District). (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 23-30)
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for long-term use of a shipping container at 3439 William Street. (Item No. 13; BILL NO. 23-31)
- A public hearing on the FY2023-2028 Capital Improvements Program.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the February 21, 2023, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Lilmac East Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Supplemental Agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of an awning in the right of way adjacent to 100 South Sprigg Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of an awning in the right of way adjacent to 108 and 110 South Sprigg Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of a Water Quality Unit within the right of way of Brownstone Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the New Terminal Building Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Lilmac East Third Subdivision.
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2403 South Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-2 to AG. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance granting a Special Use Permit to Walmart Real Estate Business Trust for the purposes of placing, using, and maintaining a shipping container at 3439 William Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Bertrand Subdivision. First Reading. DEV -- Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Temporary Construction Easements and Permanent Drainage Easements from various property owners for the Sherwood Drive / Hood Drive / Brookwood Drive Drainage Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV -- Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance accepting a Collector's Deed from Cape Girardeau County for property located at 416 Second Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV -- Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Vernon Rhodes Family Partners LLLP, for property along the right of way located at 2110 Southern Expressway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV -- Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointment to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors
Future appointments and memos
- Town Plaza Community Improvement District adopted budget for FYE June 30, 2024, and amended budget for FYE June 30, 2023