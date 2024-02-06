Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2/20-23

Consent agenda

Approval of the February 21, 2023, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Lilmac East Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Supplemental Agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of an awning in the right of way adjacent to 100 South Sprigg Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of an awning in the right of way adjacent to 108 and 110 South Sprigg Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement for installation of a Water Quality Unit within the right of way of Brownstone Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Supplemental Agreement with Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., for the New Terminal Building Project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.