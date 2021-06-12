All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-6-21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Presentation by finance director Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Presentation by finance director

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 21-193)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 475 North Main Street from R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to CBD (Central Business District). (Item No. 19; BILL NO. 21-194)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the November 15, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Rust Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Al Noor Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a MoDOT Partnership Development Cost Share Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Improvements at Route 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Agreement for the Broadway Street Corridor Traffic Signal Optimization & Safety Study, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the offering for sale of Special Obligation Refunding Bonds. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting Permanent Drainage Easements and Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
  • Ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the North Middle/Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 101 William Street Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of unappropriated general funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to M-1. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 475 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-4 to CBD. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors
  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
Advertisement
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

