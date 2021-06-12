Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-6-21

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the November 15, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rust Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Al Noor Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a MoDOT Partnership Development Cost Share Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Improvements at Route 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Agreement for the Broadway Street Corridor Traffic Signal Optimization & Safety Study, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the offering for sale of Special Obligation Refunding Bonds. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Drainage Easements and Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the North Middle/Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 101 William Street Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of unappropriated general funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to M-1. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 475 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-4 to CBD. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
Other Business
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Advisory Board minutes