NewsDecember 3, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-5--22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Presentation to the city of Cape Girardeau by Phil Penzel Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Presentation to the city of Cape Girardeau by Phil Penzel

Communication/reports

  • City Council

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Consent Agenda Review

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to RUMD (Residential Urban Mixed Density District). (Item No. 9; BILL NO. 22-181)
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding CBD, Central Business District. (Item No. 10, BILL NO. 22-182)
Consent agenda

  • Approval of the November 21, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute an Amendment and Partial Release of a License and Indemnity Agreement with CWC Hospitality, LLC, for Cape West Crossings, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance appropriating monies for payment of employee compensation for services to be rendered during the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Acceptance of public Water System Improvements for the Newbridge Senior Housing at 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, in the City of Cape Girardeau. 7. Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements for the Cross Trails Medical Center at 2430 Golden Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • Resolution selecting KCI Construction, Inc., to design and construct a new passenger terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and authorizing the negotiation of an agreement to be presented to the City Council for approval. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R- 1 to RUMD. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding CBD, Central Business District. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Rhodes Properties, L.C., for property located at 1701 North Kingshighway, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
  • Ordinance accepting two Permanent Water Line Easements from John A. Heuer and Newbridge Properties, LLC, for property located at 1205 South Mount Auburn Road, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Golf Course Advisory Board DRAFT, Oct. 27
  • Historic Preservation Commission DRAFT, Nov. 16
  • Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Oct. 10
  • Planning & Zoning Commission DRAFT, Nov. 9
Local News

