All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 18, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-20-21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Steven Mirley for retirement from the fire department n Recognition of W. Eric Cunningham for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Recognition of Steven Mirly for retirement from the fire department
  • Recognition of W. Eric Cunningham for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 21-193)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 475 North Main Street from R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to CBD (Central Business District). (Item No. 19; BILL NO. 21-194)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the December 6, 2021, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting Permanent Drainage Easements and Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the West End Boulevard Project, from Rose Street to Bertling Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Drury Land Development, Inc., for the Goodwill Water Line Project, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the North Middle/Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving an Amended and Restated Redevelopment Agreement for the 101 William Street Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of unappropriated general funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 to M-1. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 475 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-4 to CBD. Second and third readings.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with Klingner & Associates, P.C. for a feasibility study for the development of a marina, and a best use land analysis, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Readings and passage.
  • A Resolution convening the Tax Increment Financing Commission of the city of Cape Girardeau, authorizing the distribution of a Request for Proposals, and authorizing certain actions connected therewith. Reading and passage.
  • A Resolution authorizing an application to the American Rescue Plan Act Economic Adjustment Assistance program, for improvements to the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Casino Revenue Funds for payment to MAGNET for the Ernst and Young Economic Development Study, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance appropriating monies for payment of additional employee compensation for services to be rendered between now and the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First, second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with a Portion of RPA 2 Redevelopment Project Described in the Redevelopment Plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 2015. First reading.
  • Ordinance Terminating Tax Increment Financing within the Redevelopment Area described in the Esquire Theater Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and Dissolving the Esquire Theater Special Allocation Fund. First teading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Ellis Street Subdivision. First teading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Saint Francis Health & Wellness Center Condominiums, Re-Plat No. 3. First teading.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Summary of code changes during recodification project
  • Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes

City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Adoption of agenda

  • Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda

Public hearings

Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson annual budget, which includes proposed sewer utility service rate adjustments and other utility service rate adjustments.

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Regular Meeting of Dec. 6, 2021

Financial affairs

  • Motion approving the city collector's report
  • Motion approving the city clerk's and treasurer's reports

Action items

Power, Light, and Water Committee

  • Motion approving the 2022 city of Jackson solid waste, sewer, water, and electric utility service rate schedule.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2022 City of Jackson Annual Budget.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance approving the 2022 City of Jackson Employee Compensation Plan.
  • Motion approving an increase in expenditure, in the amount of $79,600.00, under Task Order Authorization No. 19-04, to Horner & Shifrin, Inc., of St. Louis, relative to providing additional engineering services under the Water System Facility Plan Implementation Project, Phase 2.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance extending a contractual agreement with the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET for one year, per existing contract terms, relative to the solicitation of business, industry, and commerce.
  • Motion approving the appointment of Mayor Dwain Hahs to serve as the City's representative on the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors, for a one-year term, beginning January, 2022.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, of Jackson, relative to providing services.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance terminating tax increment financing within Redevelopment Project Area 1 of the Interstate 55 Corridor Tax Increment Finance District, and dissolving the Redevelopment Project Area 1 Account of the Special Allocation Fund.

Street, sewer and cemetery committee

  • Motion approving Change Order No. 2, in the amount of $138,626.32,to CE Contracting, Inc., of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, relative to the Williams Creek Sanitary Sewer Extension Project, Phase 2.
  • Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., to consider a request for a Special Use Permit for a day care in an R-4 (General Residential) District, at 804 East Main Street, as submitted by Little Buttercups, LLC.
  • .Motion setting a public hearing for Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m., to consider the rezoning of 4.0 acres of property located at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, from R-1 (Single-Family Residential) District to C-2 (General Commercial) District, as submitted by KB413,LLC.
  • Resolution accepting the voluntary annexation application for 4.0 acres of property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road, and setting a public hearing for Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., as submitted by KB413, LLC.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing an Annexation Agreement with KB413, LLC, relative to the voluntary annexation of the property at 2336 South Old Orchard Road.
  • .Motion accepting the bid of Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems, Inc., of Breese, Illinois, in the amount of 7.1 cents per gallon, relative to the 2022-2023 Biosolids Disposal Program.
  • Bill proposing an Ordinance authorizing a contractual agreement with Metro-Ag Waste Injection Systems, Inc., relative to the 2022-2023 Biosolids Disposal Program.

Non-Agenda Citizen Input

Information items

  • Reports by Mayor
  • Reports by Council Members
  • Reports by City Attorney
  • Reports by City Administrator
  • Discussion of future agenda items

Executive session

Motion to have executive session. Litigation, personnel and purchase of property. Authority is Section 610.021 and 610.022, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.

Discussion items in study session

1) December 8 Planning & Zoning Commission packet

2) December 13 Park Board packet

3) Water System Facility Plan Implementation and East Main Street Concrete Improvements Project -Phase 2, Project 2C -bid tabulation

4) Previously tabled items

5) Additional items (unspecified)

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy