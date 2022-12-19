Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-19-22

Approval of the December 5, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to RUMD. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Rhodes Properties, L.C., for property located at 1701 North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting two Permanent Water Line Easements from John A. Heuer and Newbridge Properties, LLC, for property located at 1205 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

A Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 3101 County Road 620 and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin