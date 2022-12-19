Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-19-22

Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Monday, City Hall
Presentations
- Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation
Communication/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Consent agenda
- Approval of the December 5, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to RUMD. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Rhodes Properties, L.C., for property located at 1701 North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Water Line Easements from John A. Heuer and Newbridge Properties, LLC, for property located at 1205 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 3101 County Road 620 and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements for the Southeast Health at 650 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Resolution selecting KCI Construction, Inc., to design and construct a new passenger terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and authorizing the negotiation of an agreement to be presented to the City Council for approval. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East - Second Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
Appointments
- Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
- Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors
Advisory Board Minutes
- Golf Course Advisory Board DRAFT, Oct. 27
- Historic Preservation Commission DRAFT, Nov. 16
- Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Oct. 10
- Planning & Zoning Commission DRAFT, Nov. 9