All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 17, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-19-22

Cape Girardeau city council 5 p.m. Monday, City Hall Presentations n Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation Communication/reports n City Council Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission Report n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review...

Cape Girardeau city council

5 p.m. Monday, City Hall

Presentations

  • Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation

Communication/reports

  • City Council

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission Report
  • Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
  • Consent Agenda Review

Consent agenda

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Approval of the December 5, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southwest corner of Lexington Avenue and Big Bend Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to RUMD. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Rhodes Properties, L.C., for property located at 1701 North Kingshighway, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance accepting two Permanent Water Line Easements from John A. Heuer and Newbridge Properties, LLC, for property located at 1205 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • A Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition for property located at 3101 County Road 620 and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
  • Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements for the Southeast Health at 650 South Mount Auburn Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • Resolution selecting KCI Construction, Inc., to design and construct a new passenger terminal building at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, and authorizing the negotiation of an agreement to be presented to the City Council for approval. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East - Second Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board
  • Appointments to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Golf Course Advisory Board DRAFT, Oct. 27
  • Historic Preservation Commission DRAFT, Nov. 16
  • Parks & Recreation Advisory Board, Oct. 10
  • Planning & Zoning Commission DRAFT, Nov. 9
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy