Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11/15/21

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Regular session

Public hearings

Consent agenda

Approval of the Nov. 1 City Council regular session minutes and Nov. 8 City Council special session minutes.

An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for environmental services and NEPA documentation for the new passenger terminal project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.

An ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Cape Special Road District to service the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Second and third readings.

An ordinance approving the Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms for a proposed urban farming community. Second and third readings.

An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property on Walnut Street, South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane from R-2 and R-4 to PD. Second and third readings.

An ordinance approving a petition for the creation of a community improvement district; establishing Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; and directing the city clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development of the creation of the district. Second and third readings.

A ordinance approving the record plat of Ziggi's Kingshighway Subdivision. Second and third readings.

An Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape Rock West Subdivision. Second and third readings.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Midamerica Hotels Corp. and Acees Inc. for the installation and maintenance of vehicle charging stations, adjacent to 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive. Reading and passage.

A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for fiber-optic improvements between Broadway and Bellevue Street. Reading and passage.

Acceptance of public improvements to serve Legends at Cape Girardeau.