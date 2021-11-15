All sections
NewsNovember 13, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11/15/21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Larry Davis for retirement from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport n 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation...

Cape Girardeau

City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Recognition of Larry Davis for retirement from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation

Communications/reports

  • City council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by advisory board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public hearings

  • None scheduled

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the Nov. 1 City Council regular session minutes and Nov. 8 City Council special session minutes.
  • An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for environmental services and NEPA documentation for the new passenger terminal project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Cape Special Road District to service the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance approving the Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms for a proposed urban farming community. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property on Walnut Street, South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane from R-2 and R-4 to PD. Second and third readings.
  • An ordinance approving a petition for the creation of a community improvement district; establishing Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; and directing the city clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development of the creation of the district. Second and third readings.
  • A ordinance approving the record plat of Ziggi's Kingshighway Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • An Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape Rock West Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Midamerica Hotels Corp. and Acees Inc. for the installation and maintenance of vehicle charging stations, adjacent to 2505 Veterans Memorial Drive. Reading and passage.
  • A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for fiber-optic improvements between Broadway and Bellevue Street. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Legends at Cape Girardeau.
  • Acceptance of public water main improvements to serve the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

New ordinances

  • An ordinance accepting temporary construction easements from various property owners for the Penny-Capaha Drainage Improvement Project. First reading.
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Rust Subdivision. First reading.
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Al Noor Subdivision. First reading.
  • An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a MoDOT Partnership Development Cost Share Program Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for improvements at Highway 74/Shawnee Parkway and Minnesota Avenue. First reading.
  • An ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program Agreement for the Broadway Street Corridor Traffic Signal Optimization & Safety Study. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
  • Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
  • Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers

Closed session

The city council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Local News
