Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 11-1-21

- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property on Walnut Street, South West End Boulevard, and Beaudean Lane from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) and R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to PD (Planned Development District). (Item No. 21; BILL NO. 21-173)
- A public hearing to consider a Petition for the Formation of the Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District. (Item No. 22; BILL NO. 21-174)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 18, 2021, city council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement from Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of LifeHouse Subdivision. Second and third readings.
7. BILL NO. 21-160, a Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with Olsson, Inc., for the development of an Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with KLG Engineering, LLC for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with CBB Transportation Engineers + Planners for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc. for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with Lochmueller Group, Inc. for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a Contract for Professional Services with CFS Engineers, P.A. for regional transportation planning, on behalf of the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly, Inc., for Design and Bidding Phase services for Taxiway B Reconstruction, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute Aviation Consultant Supplemental Agreement NO. 1 with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., for planning services, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an Agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for Fence Installation at Arena Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Lilmac East Second Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for Environmental Services and NEPA Documentation for the new passenger terminal project, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting permanent water line easements from Cape Special Road District, to service the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the Preliminary Development Plan of South Side Farms, for a proposed urban farming community, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located on Walnut Street, South West End Boulevard, and Beaudean Lane, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-2 and R-4, to PD. First reading.
- Ordinance approving a Petition for the Creation of a Community Improvement District; establishing Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District as a political subdivision of the State of Missouri; and directing the City Clerk to notify the Missouri Department of Economic Development of the creation of the District. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Ziggi's Kingshighway Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape Rock West Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
Other Business
- Set regular city council meetings for the 2022 calendar year
Closed session
The city council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special city council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers