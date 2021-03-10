Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-3-21

Residential District). (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 21-152)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the September 20, 2021, city council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Sunday Liquor Sales. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance Appropriating the Expenditure of Transportation Trust Fund 6 Funds for Capital Expenditures for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
- A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 1215 Good Hope Street, under the Home Repair Opportunity Grant Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Acceptance of waterline and sidewalk public improvements to serve the new VA (Veterans Administration) Behavioral Health Hospital at 711 S. Mt. Auburn Rd., in the City of Cape Girardeau.
New ordinances
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Ritter Communications and Henderson Enterprises, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Wood and Huston, Plat No. 1. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Humane Society Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute Temporary Construction Easements, a Permanent Drainage easement, and a Special Warranty Deed to the Missouri Department of Transportation, for a project on Missouri Highway 177, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-3. First reading.
Appointments
Other Business
Memos
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Advisory Board minutes