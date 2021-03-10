All sections
October 2, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-3-21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Update from the Planning and Zoning Commission n Fire Prevention Week Proclamation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Update from the Planning and Zoning Commission
  • Fire Prevention Week Proclamation
  • The Willis A. Martin Midtown Police Station Presentation - Scott Blank
  • Southeast Behavioral Hospital Presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the city council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the city council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street. (Agenda Item 8; BILL NO. 21-148)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618 from C-2 (Highway Commercial District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family
Residential District). (Item No. 12; BILL NO. 21-152)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

  • Approval of the September 20, 2021, city council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 5 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Sunday Liquor Sales. Second and Third Readings.
  • Ordinance Appropriating the Expenditure of Transportation Trust Fund 6 Funds for Capital Expenditures for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Release of Lien for property located at 1215 Good Hope Street, under the Home Repair Opportunity Grant Program, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
  • Acceptance of waterline and sidewalk public improvements to serve the new VA (Veterans Administration) Behavioral Health Hospital at 711 S. Mt. Auburn Rd., in the City of Cape Girardeau.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Ritter Communications and Henderson Enterprises, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Wood and Huston, Plat No. 1. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Humane Society Subdivision. First reading.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute Temporary Construction Easements, a Permanent Drainage easement, and a Special Warranty Deed to the Missouri Department of Transportation, for a project on Missouri Highway 177, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-3. First reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
Local News
