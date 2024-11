A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place. (Item No. 16; BILL NO. 22-159)

A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store with fast food and a vehicle fueling station at 2090 North Sprigg Street. (Item No. 15; BILL NO. 22-158)

A public hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in a portion of Hickory Street right of way, in the city of Cape Girardeau.

Consent agenda

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Corporate Fight Management, Inc., to provide Air Carrier Service at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Sean and Christine Wibbenmeyer for installation of a sign in the right-of-way adjacent to 115 North Main Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute the First Amendment to Transportation Project Agreement with South K Transportation Development District and South K, Inc., for transportation improvements within the South K Transportation Development District. Reading and Passage.

Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Department of Justice Grant Funds and unallocated fund balances for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of unappropriated General Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Approval of the September 19, 2022, City Council regular session minutes and September 21, 2022, closed session minutes.

New ordinances

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute an Air Traffic Control Tower Operating Assistance Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. First Reading. AIR - Katrina Amos

Ordinance approving the record plat of LaSalle-Church Subdivision. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance annexing land located on Silverado Trail into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning newly annexed property located on Silverado Trail. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance granting a special use permit to SEMO Corner LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store at 2090 North Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance granting a special use permit to Derek and Karla Cornelius for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a billboard at 3849 Business Park Place, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from two property owners for Rock Gardens Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading. PE - Amy Ferris