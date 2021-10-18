All sections
NewsOctober 16, 2021

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-18-21

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation Communications/reports n City Council staff...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentations

  • Employee health and dental insurance renewal presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the city council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the city council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street.
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618 from C-2 (Highway Commercial District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family

Residential District).

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda

  • Approval of the October 4, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
  • Ordinance granting a special use permit to Ritter Communications and Henderson Enterprises, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Wood and Huston, Plat No. 1. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Humane Society Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute Temporary Construction Easements, a Permanent Drainage easement, and a Special Warranty Deed to the Missouri Department of Transportation, for a project on Missouri Highway 177, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-3. Second and third readings.
  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Anthem for Employee Health Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

nA Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for Employee Dental Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

  • A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with Pilot House, Inc., for restaurant space and equipment, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

nA Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with Larry Eftink Farms, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

  • Approval of the amendment to the Bylaws of the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation, Article III. 3. titled, Number of Directors; Qualifications.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement from Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of LifeHouse Subdivision. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission

Other Business

  • Motion to set a Special City Council Meeting to declare the results of the Nov. 2 election.

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Appoint a golf course advisory board

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
