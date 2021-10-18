Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-18-21

Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 4, 2021, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to Ritter Communications and Henderson Enterprises, LLC, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a fiber optic equipment shelter facility at 2365 Independence Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Wood and Huston, Plat No. 1. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Humane Society Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute Temporary Construction Easements, a Permanent Drainage easement, and a Special Warranty Deed to the Missouri Department of Transportation, for a project on Missouri Highway 177, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the northeast corner of Baldwin Drive and County Road 618, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from C-2 to R-3. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Anthem for Employee Health Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
nA Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for Employee Dental Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with Pilot House, Inc., for restaurant space and equipment, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
nA Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Lease Agreement with Larry Eftink Farms, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.
- Approval of the amendment to the Bylaws of the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation, Article III. 3. titled, Number of Directors; Qualifications.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement from Off The Reservation, LLC, for property located on Camp Davis Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of LifeHouse Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Other Business
- Motion to set a Special City Council Meeting to declare the results of the Nov. 2 election.
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appoint a golf course advisory board
Advisory Board minutes