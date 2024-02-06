Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22

Cape Girardeau city council
5 p.m. Monday, City Hall
Presentations
- Employee Health and Dental Insurance Renewal Presentation
- 16 Days of Activism, Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women Proclamation
- Small Business Saturday Proclamation
- National Injury Prevention Day Proclamation
Communication/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent agenda review
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 39 and 45 North Broadview Street from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 17; BILL NO. 22-173)
- A Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in certain Public Utility Easements in the Cape West Crossings Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 22-174)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the October 17, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to SEMO Corner LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store at 2090 North Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Quit Claim Deeds and Permanent Utility Easements for improvements at the intersection of Stone Crest and Browstone Drive for Lilmac East Third Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Hickory Street Right-Of-Way, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- an Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase I, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase II, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for Employee Dental Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Anthem for Employee Health Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Amendment to the Agreement with ShotSpotter, Inc., for gunshot detection technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with Flock Group Inc., for subscription-based license plate reader technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with D & S Sign Company, Inc., for digital signage installation at Shawnee Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve 403 Rambler Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve 49 Airport Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
New ordinances
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills for various properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings, located in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 39 and 45 North Broadview Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from M-2 to M-1. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in certain Public Utility Easements in the Cape West Crossings Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Water Line Easement for property located at 49 Airport Road. 1st Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Cross Trails Medical Center for property located at 2430 Golden Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. 1st Reading. DEV - Casey Brunke
Appointments
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board.
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
- Appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Other business
- Set Regular City Council Meetings for the 2023 calendar year.
Future appointments and memos
- Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
- Appointment to the River Campus Board of Managers
- Appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers
- Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) Program Update 2022
- Silver Springs Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.
- Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.
- Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.
- Bloomfield Crossing Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022.