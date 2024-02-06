Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 10-17--22

Consent agenda

Approval of the October 17, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.

Ordinance granting a special use permit to SEMO Corner LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating a combined convenience store at 2090 North Sprigg Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting Quit Claim Deeds and Permanent Utility Easements for improvements at the intersection of Stone Crest and Browstone Drive for Lilmac East Third Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating the City's interest in a portion of Hickory Street Right-Of-Way, and retaining a Permanent Utility Easement, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

an Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase I, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Transportation Alternatives Funds Program Agreement, for the North Cape Rock Drive Sidewalks Project Phase II, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Delta Dental for Employee Dental Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a contract with Anthem for Employee Health Insurance Services, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Amendment to the Agreement with ShotSpotter, Inc., for gunshot detection technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with Flock Group Inc., for subscription-based license plate reader technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with D & S Sign Company, Inc., for digital signage installation at Shawnee Park, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve 403 Rambler Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau.