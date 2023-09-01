Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-23

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2854 Cape LaCroix Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-4. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin

