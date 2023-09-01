Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-9-23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, City Hall
Presentations
- Southeast Missouri Pets Presentation
Communication/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants
- Consent Agenda Review
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 2854 Cape LaCroix Road from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District). (Item No. 10; BILL NO. 23-01)
Consent agenda
- 2. Approval of the December 19, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Crossing East - Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Set a public hearing on a request to rezone property located at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 2. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the College Street Improvements Project. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Accept public sewer infrastructure improvements to serve Cuba Financial at 3224 Independence Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Acceptance of water system improvements for the McDonalds at 1701 N Kingshighway, in the City of Cape Girardeau. DEV - Trevor Pulley
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 2854 Cape LaCroix Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-4. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance imposing a sales tax at a rate of three percent on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the city of Cape Girardeau, and providing for the submission of the proposal authorizing such tax to the qualified voters of the City at the General Municipal Election to be held on April 4, 2023, and directing the City Clerk to provide notice of said election. First Reading. CMO - Trevor Pulley
Appointments
- Appointment to the Cape Girardeau Area MAGNET Board of Directors (a/k/a SE MO REDI)
Future appointments and memos
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting
Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Discussion and possible action
- Approve 2022 budget adjustments
- Presentation of final budget for 2023
- Approve contract with Penzel/Treanor
- Request big for Emergency Operations Center supplies
Routine business
- Human Resources shredding document
- Sheriff office shredding document
- Payroll change forms