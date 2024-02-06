Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22

- A public hearing to consider a request for approval of the amended final development plan for the Century Casino Planned Development District. (Item No. 24; BILL NO. 22-23)
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone the Shadow Wood Villas subdivision from PD (Planned Development District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District). (Item No. 25; BILL NO. 22-27)
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special use permit for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating shipping containers at 2536 Boutin Drive. (Agenda Item 26; BILL NO. 22-31)
- Approval of the January 24, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for ShotSpotter, Inc., related to Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Urban Deer Hunting. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting permanent utility easements from JMD Industries, Inc., to service 530 County Road 317, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting three Permanent Utility Easements from JMD Industries, Inc., for property located at 4250, 4210, 4178 & 4072 State Hwy K, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from Dongzhi Enterprise Inc., and Adventurous Bean Holdings LLC, to service Scooter's Coffee at 2404 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting three General Warranty Deeds, and four Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Franklin Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Mt. Auburn Subdivision No. 10. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Housing Agreement with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage
- Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety and Enforcement Grant, for Hazardous Moving Violation Enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to prepare the 2022 Historic Resource Survey, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Seventh Addendum to the Professional Service Agreement with Alliance Water Resources, Inc., in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Cape Land & Development LLC, for Deer Run Estates Phase 1, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve the Midamerica Hotels Route K project at 4072 State Highway K, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
- Acceptance of public infrastructure improvements to serve 530 County Road 317, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
- Acceptance public infrastructure improvements to serve Scooter's Coffee at 2404 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
- Acceptance of the Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Good Hope Street Stormwater Improvements Project.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Run Estates Phase 1. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by amending the Final Development Plan for the Century Casino Planned Development District, located at 777 North Main Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of the Shadow Wood Villas Subdivision, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from PD to R-3. First reading.
- Ordinance granting a special use permit to The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, for purposes of constructing, maintaining, and operating shipping containers at 2536 Boutin Drive, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of Public Safety and CVB Funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of State Homeland Security Program Grant funds for approved grant expenditures, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance, sale and delivery of special obligation bonds, Series 2022, and approving certain documents and authorizing certain other actions in connection therewith. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Access Easements and two Permanent Utility Easements from various property owners to service Touchdown Ridge 2, a Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Sanitary Sewer Easement from LC Realty, LLC, for property located at 3440 Lowe's Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Access Easement from Cape Land & Development LLC, for property located at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Quit Claim Deed to Cape Land & Development LLC, for property located at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
