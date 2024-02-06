Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22

Consent agenda
- Approval of the January 10, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Tanner Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Ryland R. Meyr, for construction and maintenance of signage serving Touchdown Ridge Subdivision at LaSalle Avenue and Victory Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute two License and Indemnity Agreements with Ryland R. Meyr, for construction and maintenance of signage and a water quality unit, serving Touchdown Ridge 2 at LaSalle Avenue and Orange Bowl Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with J.S. Coalter & Associates, Inc., for construction of a storm drain along the west side wall of Cape LaCroix Creek Storm Water Channel, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for alley improvements at North West End Boulevard and Harmony Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with ShotSpotter, Inc., for gunshot detection technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for ShotSpotter, Inc., related to Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting permanent utility easements from JMD Industries, Inc., to service 530 County Road 317, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting three Permanent Utility Easements from JMD Industries, Inc., for property located at 4250, 4210, 4178 & 4072 State Hwy K, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from Dongzhi Enterprise Inc., and Adventurous Bean Holdings LLC, to service Scooter's Coffee at 2404 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting three General Warranty Deeds, and four Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Franklin Subdivision. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Mt. Auburn Subdivision No. 10. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
Other Business
- Motion to set a Special City Council Meeting to declare the results of the Feb. 8, 2022, primary election.
Closed session
The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) 2022-2027
- Appointments to the Tree Board
Advisory Board minutes