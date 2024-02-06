All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2022

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n ShotSpotter Presentation n Geospatial Intelligence Presentation - Jim Riley Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall

Presentations

  • ShotSpotter Presentation
  • Geospatial Intelligence Presentation - Jim Riley

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances by Advisory Board applicants
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the city manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The mayor and council members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1301 and 1316 North Main Street from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (Item No. 18; BILL NO. 21-193)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 475 North Main Street from R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to CBD (Central Business District). (Item No. 19; BILL NO. 21-194)

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.
Consent agenda

  • Approval of the January 10, 2022, City Council regular session minutes.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Tanner Subdivision. Second and third readings.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Ryland R. Meyr, for construction and maintenance of signage serving Touchdown Ridge Subdivision at LaSalle Avenue and Victory Lane, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute two License and Indemnity Agreements with Ryland R. Meyr, for construction and maintenance of signage and a water quality unit, serving Touchdown Ridge 2 at LaSalle Avenue and Orange Bowl Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with J.S. Coalter & Associates, Inc., for construction of a storm drain along the west side wall of Cape LaCroix Creek Storm Water Channel, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for alley improvements at North West End Boulevard and Harmony Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
  • Resolution authorizing the City Manager to Execute an Agreement with ShotSpotter, Inc., for gunshot detection technology software, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance appropriating the expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds for ShotSpotter, Inc., related to Public Safety Professional Services, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Urban Deer Hunting. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting permanent utility easements from JMD Industries, Inc., to service 530 County Road 317, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting three Permanent Utility Easements from JMD Industries, Inc., for property located at 4250, 4210, 4178 & 4072 State Hwy K, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from Dongzhi Enterprise Inc., and Adventurous Bean Holdings LLC, to service Scooter's Coffee at 2404 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting three General Warranty Deeds, and four Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Sprigg Street Improvement Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Franklin Subdivision. First reading.
  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Mt. Auburn Subdivision No. 10. First reading.

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Other Business

  • Motion to set a Special City Council Meeting to declare the results of the Feb. 8, 2022, primary election.

Closed session

The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.

Memos

  • Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) 2022-2027
  • Appointments to the Tree Board

Advisory Board minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
