Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-22-23

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, City Hall
Presentations
- National Gun Violence Survivor Week
- Convention and Visitors Bureau Presentation - Brenda Newbern
Items for discussion
- Urban Deer Management Program Update - Police Officer Ty Metzger
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider the proposed voluntary annexation of property located at 3101 County Road 620.
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). (Item No. 10)
- A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Marijuana Facilities, Medical Marijuana Facilities, and Personal Cultivation of Marijuana. (Item No. 13, BILL NO. 23-07)
Consent agenda
- Approval of the January 9, 2023, City Council regular and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 2854 Cape LaCroix Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-4. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance imposing a sales tax at a rate of three percent on all tangible personal property retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the city of Cape Girardeau and providing for the submission of the proposal authorizing such tax to the qualified voters of the City at the General Municipal Election to be held on April 4, 2023, and directing the City Clerk to provide notice of said election. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety Program Grant for DWI enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. POLICE - Wes Blair
- A Resolution authorizing an application to the Missouri Department of Transportation for the Highway Safety Program Grant for Hazardous Moving Violation Enforcement, and authorizing the City Manager to execute all necessary grant documents. Reading and passage. POLICE - Wes Blair
- Acceptance of the improvements to serve the Baldwin Place Phase 3 Subdivision
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Approve the Planning and Zoning Commission's recommendation to deny a request to rezone property located at 2530 Marsha Kay Drive from R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District) to NC (Neighborhood Commercial District). DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
New ordinances
- Ordinance accepting easements from St. Andrew Lutheran Church in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. DEV-Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Stevenson Subdivision. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Marijuana Facilities and Cultivation of Marijuana. First Reading. DEV - Ryan Shrimplin
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri regarding the Decriminalization of Marijuana. First Reading. DEV - Trevor Pulley
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute the Jefferson Swimming Pool Operations Agreement with the Cape Girardeau Public School District, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First Reading. PARKS - Doug Gannon
Appointments
- Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
Future appointments and memos
- Capital Improvement Program (CIP) 2023-2028
- Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission