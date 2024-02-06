Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-22-23

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 2854 Cape LaCroix Road, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-1 to R-4. Second and third readings.

