Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-6--20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Tuesday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month
- Recovery Month Proclamation
- Recognition of Employee Retirements and Years of Service
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Advisory Boards and Commissions Presentation
- Pet License Presentation
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Regular session
Public Hearings
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1134 North Sprigg Street from R-4 (Medium Density Multifamily Residential District) to C-1 (General Commercial District). (BILL NO. 20-135; Agenda Item No. 17)
- A Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the Utility Easement located in the Star Vue Subdivision, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (BILL NO. 20-136; Agenda Item No. 18)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the Aug. 17, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- An Ordinance appropriating funds for debt service expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 838 South Ellis Street, for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of nuisances, under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- An Ordinance approving the record plat of St. Jude's Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- A Resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Company, Inc. for the Good Hope Street Stormwater Improvements Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Performance Guarantee Agreement with Star Vue Rentals, LLC, for Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
- Approval of a one-year extension of the Deer Run Estates preliminary plat approval.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding dog and cat licensing. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Drainage Easement from Ramona L. Brinkopf, for property located at 335 Christine Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Schedule G of Section 26-249 and Schedule P of Section 26-248 of the City Code, by establishing limited parking on South Spanish Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Schedule P of Section 26-248 of the City Code, by establishing limited parking on Janet Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance granting a Permanent Utility Easement to Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3280 Perryville Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. First reading.
- Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau as a Redevelopment Area; approving the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1134 North Sprigg Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from R-4 to C-1. First reading.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Utility Easement located in Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Star Vue Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointment to the Board of Appeals
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Other Business
Closed session
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the Planning and Zoning Commission
Advisory Board Minutes