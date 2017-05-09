All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/5/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda n Agenda review Regular session, 7 p.m...

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Operation Christmas Child Month proclamation
  • 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's Day proclamation
  • National Preparedness Month proclamation

Public hearings

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • A public hearing to consider vacating a portion of unimproved Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets
  • A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding shipping containers

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4318 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds
  • An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4461 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Limbaugh Revocable Trust U/A/D Aug. 20, 2014, adjacent to 100 Broadway
  • An ordinance vacating a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway, adjacent to 400 Broadway
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for improvements in the alley between 115 N. Main St. and 117 N. Main St
  • A resolution authorizing applications to the Missouri Housing Development Commission under the 2018 Emergency Solutions Grant Program for the Salvation Army, Safe House for Women Inc., Community Caring Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1032 Caufield Drive, under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Jerry B. Stone Revocable Trust Agreement and the Carole L. Stone Revocable Trust Agreement to install a sanitary sewer lateral pipe in the Maria Louise Lane right of way

Items removed from consent agenda

  • Approval of the amended preliminary plat of Williamsburg Subdivision

New ordinances

  • An ordinance vacating a portion of Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding shipping containers

Appointments

  • Appointments of city council committee and board positions

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy