Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/5/17

A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding shipping containers

A public hearing to consider vacating a portion of unimproved Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4318 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds

An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4461 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Limbaugh Revocable Trust U/A/D Aug. 20, 2014, adjacent to 100 Broadway

An ordinance vacating a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway, adjacent to 400 Broadway

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for improvements in the alley between 115 N. Main St. and 117 N. Main St

A resolution authorizing applications to the Missouri Housing Development Commission under the 2018 Emergency Solutions Grant Program for the Salvation Army, Safe House for Women Inc., Community Caring Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1032 Caufield Drive, under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program