Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9/5/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation
- Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
- Agenda review
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Presentations
- Operation Christmas Child Month proclamation
- 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer's Day proclamation
- National Preparedness Month proclamation
Public hearings
- A public hearing to consider vacating a portion of unimproved Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets
- A public hearing to consider a proposed amendment to city code regarding shipping containers
Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4318 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds
- An ordinance amending Ordinance No. 4461 authorizing the issuance of sewerage-system revenue bonds
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Limbaugh Revocable Trust U/A/D Aug. 20, 2014, adjacent to 100 Broadway
- An ordinance vacating a 10-foot-wide utility easement along the north side of Broadway, adjacent to 400 Broadway
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Old Town Cape Inc. for improvements in the alley between 115 N. Main St. and 117 N. Main St
- A resolution authorizing applications to the Missouri Housing Development Commission under the 2018 Emergency Solutions Grant Program for the Salvation Army, Safe House for Women Inc., Community Caring Council and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 1032 Caufield Drive, under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with the Jerry B. Stone Revocable Trust Agreement and the Carole L. Stone Revocable Trust Agreement to install a sanitary sewer lateral pipe in the Maria Louise Lane right of way
Items removed from consent agenda
- Approval of the amended preliminary plat of Williamsburg Subdivision
New ordinances
- An ordinance vacating a portion of Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets
- An ordinance amending city code regarding shipping containers
Appointments
- Appointments of city council committee and board positions
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.