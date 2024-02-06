Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-21--20

5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
Regular session
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
New ordinances
Appointments
Closed session
Memos
Advisory Board Minutes
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
Routine business
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
Other discussion, possible action
Executive session
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.