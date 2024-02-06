Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 9-21--20

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

Communications/reports

Items for discussion

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.

Regular session

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem.

Consent agenda

Approval of the September 8, 2020, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.

Ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Dog and Cat Licensing. Second and third readings.

Ordinance accepting a Permanent Drainage Easement from Ramona L. Brinkopf, for property located at 335 Christine Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Schedule G of Section 26-249 and Schedule P of Section 26-248 of the City Code, by establishing limited parking on South Spanish Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Schedule P of Section 26-248 of the City Code, by establishing limited parking on Janet Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance granting a Permanent Utility Easement to Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3280 Perryville Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving a Redevelopment Agreement in Connection with the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan. Second and third readings.

Ordinance designating a portion of the city of Cape Girardeau, as a Redevelopment Area; approving the 811 Broadway Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan; making findings related thereto; and authorizing certain actions by City Officials. Second and third readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 1134 North Sprigg Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from R-4 to C-1. Second and third readings.

Ordinance vacating the city's interest in the Utility Easement located in Star Vue Subdivision, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Star Vue Subdivision. Second and Third Readings.

A Resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Company, LLC, for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a License and Indemnity Agreement with Weakley Trust, for a section of right-of-way adjacent to 1257 Rockwood Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Second Amendment of Lease Agreement with Drury Southwest Signs, Inc., for Advertising Space at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.

A Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute a Hangar Lease Agreement with Inflight Corporation, D/B/A Cape Air Charter, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Reading and passage.