Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/7/17

Consent agenda

An ordinance amending city code regarding travel-trailer camps and mobile-home parks

An ordinance amending city building codes

An ordinance approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Creek Ridge Subdivision

A resolution approving a project for Southeast Hospital to be financed by the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with David and Patsy Alexander for installation of an awning at 437 Broadway

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC to install an awning and sign at 137 N. Main St.

A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. to perform partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution to execute supplemental agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for construction phase services for the airport runway project

A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Ronald Kucera Jr. for the demolition of buildings at 615 Rear Good Hope St., 811 S. Ranney Ave. and 725 Independence St.

A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Eagle Excavating LLC for the demolition of a building at 130 S. Frederick St.