Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/7/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
- Appearances by citizens interested in being appointed to fill council Ward 6 unexpired term
- Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Public hearings
- A public hearing on proposed tax rates for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
- A public hearing to consider vacating city's interest in unimproved 2.1 feet of a 10-foot utility easement on lots 111, 112, 113 and 114 of Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
- A public hearing to consider vacating city's interest in a portion of right of way along the east side of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
- A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1429 Kurre Lane from R-1 (single-family suburban residential) to C-1 (general commercial)
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle-washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending city code regarding travel-trailer camps and mobile-home parks
- An ordinance amending city building codes
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Creek Ridge Subdivision
- A resolution approving a project for Southeast Hospital to be financed by the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with David and Patsy Alexander for installation of an awning at 437 Broadway
- A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC to install an awning and sign at 137 N. Main St.
- A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. to perform partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution to execute supplemental agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for construction phase services for the airport runway project
- A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Ronald Kucera Jr. for the demolition of buildings at 615 Rear Good Hope St., 811 S. Ranney Ave. and 725 Independence St.
- A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Eagle Excavating LLC for the demolition of a building at 130 S. Frederick St.
- Setting a public hearing for Aug. 21 to consider vacating a portion of unimproved Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets
Items removed from consent agenda
- A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Delta Regional Authority Creative Placemaking Pilot Initiative for a public-art exhibit
New ordinances
- An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public-health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for fiscal 2018
- An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a portion of a utility easement in Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
- An ordinance vacating the eastern right of way of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
- An ordinance amending city code by establishing limited parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
- An ordinance amending city code by repealing handicapped parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp. on property along Limbaugh Lane
- An ordinance rezoning property at 1429 Kurre Lane from R-1 to C-1
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to AB Commercial Properties LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle-washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
- An ordinance to execute amendment to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the runway project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
Appointments
- Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board
