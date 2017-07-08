All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 7, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8/7/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Appearances by citizens interested in being appointed to fill council Ward 6 unexpired term...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Appearances by citizens interested in being appointed to fill council Ward 6 unexpired term
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Public hearings

  • A public hearing on proposed tax rates for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
  • A public hearing to consider vacating city's interest in unimproved 2.1 feet of a 10-foot utility easement on lots 111, 112, 113 and 114 of Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
  • A public hearing to consider vacating city's interest in a portion of right of way along the east side of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1429 Kurre Lane from R-1 (single-family suburban residential) to C-1 (general commercial)
  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle-washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding travel-trailer camps and mobile-home parks
  • An ordinance amending city building codes
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Creek Ridge Subdivision
  • A resolution approving a project for Southeast Hospital to be financed by the Cape Girardeau County Industrial Development Authority
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with David and Patsy Alexander for installation of an awning at 437 Broadway
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Grace Works LLC to install an awning and sign at 137 N. Main St.
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Apex Paving Co. to perform partial overlay and rehabilitation of runway at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution to execute supplemental agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for construction phase services for the airport runway project
  • A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Ronald Kucera Jr. for the demolition of buildings at 615 Rear Good Hope St., 811 S. Ranney Ave. and 725 Independence St.
  • A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Eagle Excavating LLC for the demolition of a building at 130 S. Frederick St.
  • Setting a public hearing for Aug. 21 to consider vacating a portion of unimproved Amethyst Street right of way between North Middle and North Fountain streets

Items removed from consent agenda

  • A resolution authorizing a grant application to the Delta Regional Authority Creative Placemaking Pilot Initiative for a public-art exhibit

New ordinances

  • An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public-health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for fiscal 2018
  • An ordinance vacating the city's interest in a portion of a utility easement in Walden Park Phase 3 Subdivision
  • An ordinance vacating the eastern right of way of Limbaugh Lane near its intersection with Veterans Memorial Drive
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing limited parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
  • An ordinance amending city code by repealing handicapped parking along a portion of North Park Avenue
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility easement from Midamerica Hotels Corp. on property along Limbaugh Lane
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 1429 Kurre Lane from R-1 to C-1
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to AB Commercial Properties LLC for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle-washing facility at 3451 and 3457 William St.
  • An ordinance to execute amendment to the state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the runway project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Liquor License Review Board

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SEMO
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy