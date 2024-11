Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Visit with residents interested in appointment to Ward 3 council seat

A public hearing regarding the levying of the annual city general fund tax, public health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax, for the fiscal year ending June 30

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance approving the record plat of SoutheastHEALTH West Campus

An ordinance approving the record plat of U-Haul of Cape Girardeau Subdivision

A resolution of support for a proposal from Starview Development LLC for the Star Vue Apartments workforce housing development

A resolution to execute performance guarantee agreements with GMA Development LLC for Shadow Wood Villas

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Marquette Tower Property LLC for installation of a sign at 338 Broadway

Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Reinhold Electric for runway lighting rehabilitation project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

Acceptance of improvements and authorization of final payment to Penzel Construction Inc. for the improvements to Capaha Ballfield

Acceptance of streetlight improvements serving Deerfield Estates Phase 1 and approval of the release of performance guarantee agreement for Deerfield Estates Phase 1