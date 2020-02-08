Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20

- Public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1017 and 1019 Harmony Street from R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District) to CBD (Central Business District).
- Public Hearing on proposed tax rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021.
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
nApproval of the July 20, 2020, City Council regular session minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Evans Castle Rock Subdivision. Second and third readings.
nOrdinance approving the record plat of Eakin First Subdivision. Second and third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the ity of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures, and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Skyvalt, LLC for the Boutin Drive Water Main Extension.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance readopting Sections 2-76 to 2-83 of the city code of Cape Girardeau relating to Conflicts of Interest. First reading.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau located at 4072 State Highway K, upon the request of Midamerica Highway K, LLC. First ceading.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First ceading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning property located at 4072 State Highway K, as C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1017 and 1019 Harmony Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from R-3 to CBD. First reading.
- Ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax; public health tax; Special Business District No. 2 tax; for the fiscal year ending on the 30th day of June, 2021. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding helmet requirements. First Reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding regulation of methamphetamine precursor drugs. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Good Hope Drainage Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
Appointments
Other Business
Closed session
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointment to the Board of Appeals
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Advisory Board Minutes