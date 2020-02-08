Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses:

Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building.

Hand sanitizer is available at the building entry. It is highly recommended that attendees use hand sanitizer upon entry. A staff member will clean the podium between speakers.

Depending on the status of the on-going COVID-19 public health emergency, this meeting may be held by teleconference or other electronic means if public meetings are not permitted or recommended at the scheduled time. If the meeting is held by teleconference or other electronic means, directions to access the meeting will be posted on the City's website and at City Hall.

Study session

No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

Beautiful Business Property of the Month

Recognition of the Air Force JROTC Unit MO-20181 at Cape Central High School for receiving the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award

Recognition of Superintendent, Dr. Neil Glass, recipient of the 2020 Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District.

Recognition of the late K9 Officer Dallas' service to the City of Cape Girardeau

Communications/reports

City Council staff

Items for discussion

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time.

Agenda review

Regular session

Call to Order/Roll Call

Adoption of the Agenda

Public Hearings