NewsAugust 1, 2020

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-2-20

Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses: n Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building...

Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com Cape Girardeau City Hall at 401 Independence St. on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses:

  • Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building.
  • Hand sanitizer is available at the building entry. It is highly recommended that attendees use hand sanitizer upon entry. A staff member will clean the podium between speakers.
  • Depending on the status of the on-going COVID-19 public health emergency, this meeting may be held by teleconference or other electronic means if public meetings are not permitted or recommended at the scheduled time. If the meeting is held by teleconference or other electronic means, directions to access the meeting will be posted on the City's website and at City Hall.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month
  • Recognition of the Air Force JROTC Unit MO-20181 at Cape Central High School for receiving the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Outstanding Organization Award
  • Recognition of Superintendent, Dr. Neil Glass, recipient of the 2020 Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA) New Superintendent Award for the Southeast District.
  • Recognition of the late K9 Officer Dallas' service to the City of Cape Girardeau

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time.

  • Agenda review

Regular session

Call to Order/Roll Call

Adoption of the Agenda

Public Hearings

  • Public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 1017 and 1019 Harmony Street from R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District) to CBD (Central Business District).
  • Public Hearing on proposed tax rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021.

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes and must stand at the public microphone and state his/her name and address for the record. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.

Consent agenda

nApproval of the July 20, 2020, City Council regular session minutes.

  • Ordinance approving the record plat of Evans Castle Rock Subdivision. Second and third readings.

nOrdinance approving the record plat of Eakin First Subdivision. Second and third Readings.

  • Ordinance authorizing the issuance of Special Tax Bills on certain properties for the demolition of dangerous buildings and for nuisance abatements under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the ity of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures, and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
  • Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Skyvalt, LLC for the Boutin Drive Water Main Extension.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

New ordinances

  • Ordinance readopting Sections 2-76 to 2-83 of the city code of Cape Girardeau relating to Conflicts of Interest. First reading.
  • Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau located at 4072 State Highway K, upon the request of Midamerica Highway K, LLC. First ceading.
  • Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. First ceading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by zoning property located at 4072 State Highway K, as C-2, Highway Commercial District. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1017 and 1019 Harmony Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, from R-3 to CBD. First reading.
  • Ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax; public health tax; Special Business District No. 2 tax; for the fiscal year ending on the 30th day of June, 2021. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding helmet requirements. First Reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding regulation of methamphetamine precursor drugs. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Good Hope Drainage Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).

Memos

  • Appointment to the Board of Adjustment
  • Appointment to the Board of Appeals
  • Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board

Advisory Board Minutes

  • Advisory Board Minutes
