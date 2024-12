Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance to execute a state block grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the promotion of scheduled passenger air service at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

An ordinance approving the record plat of LaFont's First Amended Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Sabella's First Subdivision

An ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax, public health tax and Special Business District No. 2 tax for the fiscal year ending June 30

An ordinance amending city code by establishing no parking anytime on the north side of Jim Drury Way

An ordinance amending city code by repealing certain speed limits on South West End Boulevard and establishing new speed limits

A resolution to execute an agreement with Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. for general engineering and infrastructure projects

A resolution to execute an agreement with Bowen Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. for general engineering and infrastructure projects

A resolution authorizing application to the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program FY 2019 Local Solicitation

A resolution to execute an Agreement with M-B Companies Inc. for snow removal equipment at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution of support for the proposal from MACO Development Co. LLC for the Silver Springs II Apartments housing development