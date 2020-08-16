Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 8-16-20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
The following considerations have been made to aid in the prevention of community spread of COVID-19 and all respiratory viruses:
- Pursuant to Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Order No. 20-01, Emergency Face Covering Order, a face covering must be worn properly the entire time while in the building.
- Hand sanitizer is available at the building entry. It is highly recommended that attendees use hand sanitizer upon entry. A staff member will clean the podium between speakers.
- Depending on the status of the on-going COVID-19 public health emergency, this meeting may be held by teleconference or other electronic means if public meetings are not permitted or recommended at the scheduled time. If the meeting is held by teleconference or other electronic means, directions to access the meeting will be posted on the City's website and at City Hall.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- * Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. Please face and speak directly to the City Council as a whole. The Mayor and Council Members will not engage or answer questions during the speaker's time at the podium. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time. After all members of the public have appeared, the City Council may respond and discuss issues that were brought forward by the speakers.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Call to Order/Roll Call
Adoption of the Agenda
Public Hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
- Individuals who wish to make comments regarding items listed on the agenda must first be recognized by the mayor or mayor pro tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes and must stand at the public microphone and state his/her name and address for the record. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.
Consent agenda
- Approval of the August 3, 2020, City Council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
- Ordinance readopting Sections 2-76 to 2-83 of the city code of Cape Girardeau relating to Conflicts of Interest. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance annexing land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau located at 4072 State Highway K, upon the request of Midamerica Highway K, LLC. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 6 to include property newly annexed into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau,. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning property located at 4072 State Highway K, as C-2, Highway Commercial District. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 1017 and 1019 Harmony Street, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from R-3 to CBD. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance providing for the levying of the annual city revenue tax; public health tax; Special Business District No. 2 tax; for the fiscal year ending on the 30th day of June, 2021. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding helmet requirements. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 17 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding regulation of methamphetamine precursor drugs. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting Temporary Construction Easements from various property owners, for the Good Hope Drainage Project, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and third readings.
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Auburn Park Place One.
- Accept Improvements and Authorize Final Payment to Nip Kelley Equipment Company Inc., for the Gordonville Booster Pump Station.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
New ordinances
- Ordinance appropriating funds for debt service expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 838 South Ellis Street, for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of nuisances,
under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 6 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Dog and Cat Licensing. First reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of St. Jude's Second Subdivision. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointment to the Board of Appeals
- Appointments to the Golf Course Advisory Board
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Memos
- Review of the city's policy to conform with the Missouri Open Meetings and Records Law.
- Town Plaza Community Improvement District Annual Report Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020.
Advisory Board Minutes