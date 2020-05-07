All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 4, 2020
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7-5-20
Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation n Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council

5 p.m. Monday City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session

  • No action will be taken during the study session

Presentation

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month Presentation
  • Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation
  • Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Presentation

Communications/reports

  • City Council staff

Items for discussion

  • Council Discussion on Monument Issue
  • Appearances Regarding the Monument Issue: Individuals who wish to make comments must first me recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 2 minutes. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time.
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda: This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will sound at the end of the speaker's time.

Regular session

Call to Order/Roll Call

Adoption of the Agenda

Public Hearings

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 920 North Middle Street from R-2 (Single-Family Urban Residential District) to RUMD (Residential Urban Mixed Density District). (BILL NO. 20-99; Agenda Item No. 11)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 900 South Kingshighway from M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing/Industrial District) to M-1 (Light Manufacturing/Industrial District). (BILL NO. 20-100; Agenda Item No. 12)
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property located on the north side of LaSalle Avenue, east of Baldwin Drive, from C-2 (Highway Commercial District) to R-1 (Single-Family Suburban Residential District). (BILL NO. 20-101; Agenda Item No. 13)
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

  • Items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

n. Approval of the June 15 city council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.

n. Ordinance approving the record plat of DeWitt Subdivision. Second and third readings.

  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Morgan Distributing, Inc., for property located at 4110 Nash Road. Second and third readings.

n. A Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from Midamerica Highway K, LLC, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.

  • A Resolution authorizing the distribution of a Request for Proposals for property at 811 Broadway in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and authorizing certain actions connected therewith. Reading and passage.
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Morgan Distributing, Inc. at 4110 Nash Road.

Items Removed from Consent Agenda

  • A Resolution of the Cape Girardeau City Council to Accept the Recommendation of the Historic Preservation Commission regarding the C.S.A. Monument in Ivers Square, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.

New ordinances

  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 920 North Middle Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau from R-2 to RUMD. First Reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 900 South Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau from M-2 to M-1. First Reading.
  • Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located on the north side of LaSalle Avenue, east of Baldwin Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from C-2 to R-1. First Reading.
  • Ordinance Amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Speed Limits and Penalties. First reading.
  • Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Liberty Apartments of Cape, LLC, for property located at 1145 Walnut Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance to repeal Ordinance No. 5076, regarding a Permanent Utility and Sewer Easement for unimproved Decatur Street Right-of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
  • Ordinance amending Schedule G of Section 26-249 and Schedule R of Section 26-248 of the city code, by establishing 30

Appointments

Other Business

Closed session

  • The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
  • Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy