Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7-5-20

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
n. Approval of the June 15 city council regular session minutes and closed session minutes.
n. Ordinance approving the record plat of DeWitt Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Morgan Distributing, Inc., for property located at 4110 Nash Road. Second and third readings.
n. A Resolution acknowledging receipt of an annexation petition from Midamerica Highway K, LLC, and setting a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation. Reading and passage.
- A Resolution authorizing the distribution of a Request for Proposals for property at 811 Broadway in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and authorizing certain actions connected therewith. Reading and passage.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Morgan Distributing, Inc. at 4110 Nash Road.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- A Resolution of the Cape Girardeau City Council to Accept the Recommendation of the Historic Preservation Commission regarding the C.S.A. Monument in Ivers Square, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and passage.
New ordinances
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 920 North Middle Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau from R-2 to RUMD. First Reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located at 900 South Kingshighway, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau from M-2 to M-1. First Reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by changing the zoning of property located on the north side of LaSalle Avenue, east of Baldwin Drive, in the city and county of Cape Girardeau from C-2 to R-1. First Reading.
- Ordinance Amending Chapter 26 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau regarding Speed Limits and Penalties. First reading.
- Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Liberty Apartments of Cape, LLC, for property located at 1145 Walnut Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance to repeal Ordinance No. 5076, regarding a Permanent Utility and Sewer Easement for unimproved Decatur Street Right-of-Way, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Schedule G of Section 26-249 and Schedule R of Section 26-248 of the city code, by establishing 30
Appointments
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).