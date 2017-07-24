All sections
NewsJuly 24, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7/24/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda Regular session, 7 p.m. Presentations n Recognition of service -- Councilman Wayne Bowen...

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Recognition of service -- Councilman Wayne Bowen
  • Recognition of John "Buddy" Davis for retirement from the police department
  • Professional Engineers Day proclamation
  • Essential Air Service Program presentation
Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding alcoholic beverages
  • An ordinance accepting temporary construction easements for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Kidd's Inc. for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1325 Broadway
  • A resolution to execute a pedestrian crossing agreement with Drury Hotels Co. LLC for the installation of roadside flashers on Farrar Drive
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Avolve Software Corp. for online plan submittal and plan review software
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Gerstner Electric Inc. for the 2017 LED streetlight conversion project
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc. for the Lexington Avenue improvements project
  • A resolution to execute a subordination of deed of trust agreement with Ditech Financial LLC for property at 308 Louis St.

Items removed from consent agenda

  • A resolution authorizing an application to the Delta Regional Authority Creative Placemaking Pilot Initiative for a public art exhibit
  • A resolution to make recommendations to the United States Department of Transportation for SkyWest Airlines to provide air carrier service under the Essential Air Service program at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding travel trailer camps and mobile home parks
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding building codes
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Route K North Third Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Deer Creek Ridge Subdivision.
  • An ordinance to execute an agreement with Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority to provide fixed-route bus service during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, and renewal for up to a total of five years

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

