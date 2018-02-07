All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7/2/18

Study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Parks and Recreation Month proclamation n Proclamation recognizing Betty Martin's retirement from Cape Girardeau Public Library...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Parks and Recreation Month proclamation
  • Proclamation recognizing Betty Martin's retirement from Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Communications/reports

  • City council
  • Staff
Items for discussion

  • Agenda review

Regular session

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road from R-1 (single-family suburban residential district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district)

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance approving record plat of West End Place Third Addition
  • An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with H&F Holdings LLC

New ordinances

  • An ordinance rezoning property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road from R-1 to R-3

Other business

  • Appeal of the board of adjustment's decision regarding a liquor-license request for The Outlet convenience store at 341 S. Sprigg St.
