Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7/2/18

Cape Girardeau City Council
City hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
Presentations
Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
Parks and Recreation Month proclamation
Proclamation recognizing Betty Martin's retirement from Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Communications/reports
City council
Staff
Items for discussion
Agenda review
Regular session
Public hearing
A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road from R-1 (single-family suburban residential district) to R-3 (high density single-family residential district)
Consent agenda
An ordinance approving record plat of West End Place Third Addition
An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures, debt service expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018
A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with H&F Holdings LLC
New ordinances
An ordinance rezoning property at the southwest corner of Hopper Road and Old Hopper Road from R-1 to R-3
Other business
Appeal of the board of adjustment's decision regarding a liquor-license request for The Outlet convenience store at 341 S. Sprigg St.