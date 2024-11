Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance annexing unincorporated land at 4195 and 4196 Stone Crest and 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane into the city limits

An ordinance zoning the newly annexed properties at 4195 and 4196 Stone Crest and 4150 Thousand Oaks Lane as R-1, single family residential district

An ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include properties newly annexed into the city limits

An ordinance rezoning property at 3567/3569 and 3575/3577 Baldwin Drive from C-2, highway commercial district, to R-3, high density, single-family residential district

An ordinance amending city code regarding medical marijuana facilities and the personal cultivation of medical marijuana

A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Ronald Kucera Jr. for the demolition of a building at 1018 Good Hope St.

A resolution to execute a demolition contract with Steve's Hauling and Excavating for the demolition of a building at 1418 N. Spanish St.

A resolution to execute a performance guarantee agreement with Cape Girardeau Behavioral Health LLC for SoutheastHEALTH West Campus

A resolution authorizing application to the Missouri Housing Development Commission under the 2020 Emergency Solutions Grant Program, for The Salvation Army, Safe House for Women Inc., Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri and Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

A resolution to execute an agreement with Counsilman-Hunsaker for design services relating to the Indoor Aquatic Facility Project

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Bradley Schlosser Trust for improvements at 55 Themis St./46 North Main St.

Approval of the partial release of performance guarantee agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing, Phase 1