Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7/10/17

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session, 5 p.m. today
Items for discussion
- Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
- Discussion regarding City Council Ward 6 temporary position
Regular session, 7 p.m.
Public hearing
- A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle-fueling station at 1325 Broadway
Consent agenda
- An ordinance amending city code relating to truck routes
- An ordinance establishing handicapped parking along a portion of Main Street
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Village Fourth Subdivision
- An ordinance approving the record plat of Edgewood Highlands Subdivision Phase 9
Items removed from consent agenda
- An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
New ordinances
- An ordinance extending the moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials (first, second and third readings)
- An ordinance amending city code regarding alcoholic beverages
- An ordinance accepting temporary construction easements for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project
- An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Kidd's Inc., for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1325 Broadway
