NewsJuly 10, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 7/10/17

Cape Girardeau City Council City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Discussion regarding City Council Ward 6 temporary position Regular session, 7 p.m...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Discussion regarding City Council Ward 6 temporary position

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Public hearing

  • A public hearing to consider a request for a special-use permit for a vehicle-fueling station at 1325 Broadway

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance amending city code relating to truck routes
  • An ordinance establishing handicapped parking along a portion of Main Street
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Cape West Village Fourth Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Edgewood Highlands Subdivision Phase 9

Items removed from consent agenda

  • An ordinance appropriating funds for operating expenditures, capital expenditures and transfers for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017

New ordinances

  • An ordinance extending the moratorium on the issuance of building permits for construction projects using shipping containers as building materials (first, second and third readings)
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding alcoholic beverages
  • An ordinance accepting temporary construction easements for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project
  • An ordinance granting a special-use permit to Kidd's Inc., for purposes of constructing, maintaining and operating a vehicle fueling station at 1325 Broadway

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

image
