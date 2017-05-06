Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/5/17

A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 600 Highland Drive from R-3 (high density single-family residential) to R-2 (single-family urban residential)

A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in unimproved alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way, between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way

Consent agenda

Approval of naming request application for the grounds at 44 N. Lorimier St.

A resolution to execute an agreement with American Structures Inc. for a new water tank

A resolution to execute an agreement with Teska Associates Inc. for the Comprehensive Plan update

A resolution stating the city's intent to seek funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, for Affordable Housing Program funds

A resolution to execute an agreement with Advanced Turf Solutions Inc., dba J&D Turf, for Phase II of the Shawnee Park Sports Complex renovation

An ordinance amending city code by establishing a stop sign on Spruce Street at its intersection with Boxwood Drive

An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement and a perpetual non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress for the police station project at 2530 Maria Louise Lane

Items removed from consent agenda

A resolution approving a redevelopment agreement for a portion of the RPA 2 redevelopment project described in the redevelopment plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District

An ordinance approving a redevelopment project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing

New ordinances

An ordinance amending city code regarding taxicabs and transportation network companies

An ordinance renaming a portion of Kiwanis Drive to Maria Louise Lane

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and drainage easement for 2005 Evergreen Drive and a permanent drainage easement for 2009 Evergreen Drive

An ordinance to execute a wayfinding-signing agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for placing wayfinding signage on MoDOT right of way

An ordinance vacating the northernmost public alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way

An ordinance rezoning property at 600 Highland Drive, from R-3 to R-2

An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses

An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1

An ordinance to execute a special-warranty deed to SEMO Legends LLC for property along North Sprigg Street

An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision -- Phase 1