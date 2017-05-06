All sections
June 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/5/17

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda City hall 401 Independence St. Study session, 5 p.m. today Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Emergency Solutions grant presentation n Insurance Services Office presentation...

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Emergency Solutions grant presentation
  • Insurance Services Office presentation
  • Prescription drug-monitoring discussion

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Gun Violence Awareness Day proclamation

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider vacating the city's interest in unimproved alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way, between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 600 Highland Drive from R-3 (high density single-family residential) to R-2 (single-family urban residential)
  • A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement and a perpetual non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress for the police station project at 2530 Maria Louise Lane
  • An ordinance amending city code by establishing a stop sign on Spruce Street at its intersection with Boxwood Drive
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Advanced Turf Solutions Inc., dba J&D Turf, for Phase II of the Shawnee Park Sports Complex renovation
  • A resolution stating the city's intent to seek funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, for Affordable Housing Program funds
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with Teska Associates Inc. for the Comprehensive Plan update
  • A resolution to execute an agreement with American Structures Inc. for a new water tank
  • Approval of naming request application for the grounds at 44 N. Lorimier St.

Items removed from consent agenda

  • An ordinance approving a redevelopment project for Redevelopment Project Area 2 of the Downtown Cape Girardeau Redevelopment Area; adopting tax increment financing
  • A resolution approving a redevelopment agreement for a portion of the RPA 2 redevelopment project described in the redevelopment plan for the Downtown Tax Increment Financing District

New ordinances

  • An ordinance amending city code regarding taxicabs and transportation network companies
  • An ordinance renaming a portion of Kiwanis Drive to Maria Louise Lane
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and drainage easement for 2005 Evergreen Drive and a permanent drainage easement for 2009 Evergreen Drive
  • An ordinance to execute a wayfinding-signing agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for placing wayfinding signage on MoDOT right of way
  • An ordinance vacating the northernmost public alley right of way running east from Missouri Avenue to Scherer Lane rights of way between Mississippi and New Madrid streets rights of way
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 600 Highland Drive, from R-3 to R-2
  • An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses
  • An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1
  • An ordinance to execute a special-warranty deed to SEMO Legends LLC for property along North Sprigg Street
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision -- Phase 1
  • An ordinance establishing utility rates for the city

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
  • Appointment to the Board of Appeals
  • Appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

