Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/3/19

Cape Girardeau City Council
City Hall
401 Independence St.
5 p.m. today
Study session
Presentations
Beautiful Business Property of the Month
Communications/reports
City Council
Staff
Items for discussion
Old Town Cape update -- Marla Mills
Planning and Zoning Commission report
Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
Regular session
Public hearings
A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1
A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 151 S. Spanish St., from R-4, medium density multifamily residential district, to CBD, central business district
Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda
Consent agenda
An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer easements for Deerfield development from Drury Southwest Inc.
An ordinance appropriating funds for grant-funded expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30
An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for demolition of dangerous buildings at 2827 and 2829 S. Sprigg St.
An ordinance amending city code regarding fences
An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement from D.L.G. LLC for 1001 N. Kingshighway for the Hopper Road Box Culvert Project
An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed for property at 1237 Rear N. Water St.
An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from DeJoy's of Shoney's Inc. for 2640 Hopper Road
An ordinance approving the record plat of Jones Dunklin Subdivision
An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 3
An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer and utility easements for Kensington Place, Phase 1, from Drury Properties Inc. and Drury Southwest Inc.
A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of conduit for security cameras along 350 N. Henderson Ave.
Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Bloomfield Road, Phase 5, Project.
Acceptance of public improvements to serve Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 2, and Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 3.
New ordinances
An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city
An ordinance establishing utility rates for the city
An ordinance rezoning property at 151 S. Spanish St., from R-4 to CBD
An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses
An ordinance accepting four permanent utility easements from SEMO Development LLC for the Highlands at Hopper Crossing
An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from Terry McDowell and Cynthia McDowell for 2601 Hopper Road
Appointments
Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission