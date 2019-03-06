All sections
NewsJune 3, 2019
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/3/19
Study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month Communications/reports n City Council n Staff Items for discussion n Old Town Cape update -- Marla Mills n Planning and Zoning Commission report...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City Hall

401 Independence St.

5 p.m. today

Study session

Presentations

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month

Communications/reports

  • City Council
  • Staff
Items for discussion

  • Old Town Cape update -- Marla Mills
  • Planning and Zoning Commission report
  • Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

Regular session

Public hearings

  • A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1
  • A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 151 S. Spanish St., from R-4, medium density multifamily residential district, to CBD, central business district

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

Consent agenda

  • An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer easements for Deerfield development from Drury Southwest Inc.
  • An ordinance appropriating funds for grant-funded expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for demolition of dangerous buildings at 2827 and 2829 S. Sprigg St.
  • An ordinance amending city code regarding fences
  • An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement from D.L.G. LLC for 1001 N. Kingshighway for the Hopper Road Box Culvert Project
  • An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed for property at 1237 Rear N. Water St.
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from DeJoy's of Shoney's Inc. for 2640 Hopper Road
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Jones Dunklin Subdivision
  • An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 3
  • An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer and utility easements for Kensington Place, Phase 1, from Drury Properties Inc. and Drury Southwest Inc.
  • A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of conduit for security cameras along 350 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Bloomfield Road, Phase 5, Project.
  • Acceptance of public improvements to serve Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 2, and Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 3.

New ordinances

  • An ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city
  • An ordinance establishing utility rates for the city
  • An ordinance rezoning property at 151 S. Spanish St., from R-4 to CBD
  • An ordinance to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses
  • An ordinance accepting four permanent utility easements from SEMO Development LLC for the Highlands at Hopper Crossing
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from Terry McDowell and Cynthia McDowell for 2601 Hopper Road

Appointments

  • Appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission
