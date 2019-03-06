Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/3/19

Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda

A public hearing to consider a request to rezone property at 151 S. Spanish St., from R-4, medium density multifamily residential district, to CBD, central business district

A public hearing to consider the proposed annual operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1

Appearances regarding items listed on the agenda

An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer easements for Deerfield development from Drury Southwest Inc.

An ordinance appropriating funds for grant-funded expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30

An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for demolition of dangerous buildings at 2827 and 2829 S. Sprigg St.

An ordinance amending city code regarding fences

An ordinance accepting a temporary construction easement from D.L.G. LLC for 1001 N. Kingshighway for the Hopper Road Box Culvert Project

An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed for property at 1237 Rear N. Water St.

An ordinance accepting a permanent drainage easement from DeJoy's of Shoney's Inc. for 2640 Hopper Road

An ordinance approving the record plat of Jones Dunklin Subdivision

An ordinance approving the record plat of Collins Mill Subdivision, Phase 3

An ordinance accepting four permanent sanitary sewer and utility easements for Kensington Place, Phase 1, from Drury Properties Inc. and Drury Southwest Inc.

A resolution to execute a license and indemnity agreement with Southeast Missouri State University for installation of conduit for security cameras along 350 N. Henderson Ave.

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Bloomfield Road, Phase 5, Project.