Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Airport Update Presentation
- Safe House for Women Food Drive 5th Anniversary Proclamation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Administer the Oath of Office
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda
This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.
Regular session
Call to Order/Roll Call
Adoption of the Agenda
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the May 4, 2020, City Council regular minutes.
- Ordinance annexing unincorporated land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, upon the request of The Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of Dec. 29, 2006. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the City Limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning newly annexed property located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Utility Easement on behalf of the city of Cape Girardeau to Union Electric d/b/a Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3099 South Sprigg Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Logan Blevins Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings located at 218 William Street and 1459 Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Ronald Kucera, Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 838 South Ellis Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, for the demolition of buildings located at 1111 Giboney Street and 1112 Bloomfield Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Approval of the June 1, 2020, City Council regular minutes and June 5, 2020, City Council special session minutes..
- Ordinance Adopting the National Incident Management System as the Standard for Incident Management, by the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 305, 307, and 309 North Frederick Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMD to NC. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southeast corner of NorthnMiddle Street and Bellevue Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMDnto CBD-DCC. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Baldwin Place Phase III. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 33 North Henderson Avenue, for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance, under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 1217 North Water Street, for the demolition of a dangerous building under the provisions of Chapter 7 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeaui. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.
- Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Chili's restaurant at 3093 William Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Ordinance Amending Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Emergency Services Alarms. Second and Third Readings.
New ordinances
- Ordinance approving the record plat of DeWitt Subdivision. First Reading.
- BILL NO. 20-97, an Ordinance accepting a Permanent Utility Easement from Morgan Distributing, Inc., for 4110 Nash Road, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Airport Advisory Board
- Appointments to the Cape Dogwood Community Improvement District Board of Directors.
- Appointment to the Public Library Board of Directors
- Appointment of City Council Committee and Board Positions
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the city of Cape Girardeau, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
- Legal actions and litigation, confidential communications with legal counsel, and personnel matters, pursuant to RSMo. Sections 610.021(1) and (3).