Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20

Call to Order/Roll Call

Adoption of the Agenda

Appearances regarding items listed on agenda

Consent agenda

Approval of the May 4, 2020, City Council regular minutes.

Ordinance annexing unincorporated land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, upon the request of The Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of Dec. 29, 2006. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the City Limits of the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning newly annexed property located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Utility Easement on behalf of the city of Cape Girardeau to Union Electric d/b/a Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3099 South Sprigg Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Logan Blevins Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings located at 218 William Street and 1459 Rand Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Ronald Kucera, Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 838 South Ellis Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage

Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, for the demolition of buildings located at 1111 Giboney Street and 1112 Bloomfield Street, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.

Approval of the June 1, 2020, City Council regular minutes and June 5, 2020, City Council special session minutes..

Ordinance Adopting the National Incident Management System as the Standard for Incident Management, by the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at 305, 307, and 309 North Frederick Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMD to NC. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, by changing the zoning of property located at the southeast corner of NorthnMiddle Street and Bellevue Street, in the City and County of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, from RUMDnto CBD-DCC. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance approving the record plat of Baldwin Place Phase III. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding CBD, Central Business District. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 33 North Henderson Avenue, for the demolition of a dangerous building and for the abatement of a nuisance, under the provisions of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance authorizing the issuance of a Special Tax Bill for property located at 1217 North Water Street, for the demolition of a dangerous building under the provisions of Chapter 7 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeaui. Second and Third Readings.

Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute a Transportation Planning Consolidated Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization expenses, in the city of Cape Girardeau. Second and Third Readings.

Approval of the Partial Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for The Highlands at Hopper Crossing - Phase 1.