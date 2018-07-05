Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/7/18

An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to RFJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for property at 453 Cooper St.

An ordinance vacating the city's interest in unimproved Decatur Street right of way

An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary sewer easement along South Sprigg Street from Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc.

An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and sewer easement for unimproved Decatur Street right of way

An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 2 to the state block grant agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, for Affordable Housing Program funds

A resolution to execute a contract for facilities assessments with Chiodini Architects for a space-needs study and facilities analysis for city hall

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 510 Johnson St., under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program

A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 815 Rodney Vista Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program

A motion to accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project

Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Johnson Controls for access control software