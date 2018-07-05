All sections
NewsMay 7, 2018

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/7/18

Items for discussion n Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation n Hear from applicants for Ward 5 council seat n Appearances regarding items not on the agenda...

Cape Girardeau City Council

City hall

401 Independence St.

Study session, 5 p.m. today

Items for discussion

  • Beautiful Business Property of the Month presentation
  • Hear from applicants for Ward 5 council seat
  • Appearances regarding items not on the agenda
  • Agenda review

Regular session, 7 p.m.

Presentations

  • Building Safety Month 2018 proclamation
  • Bike Month proclamation
  • National Historic Preservation Month proclamation
  • Emergency Solutions Grant presentation
Consent agenda

  • An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to RFJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for property at 453 Cooper St.
  • An ordinance vacating the city's interest in unimproved Decatur Street right of way
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary sewer easement along South Sprigg Street from Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc.
  • An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and sewer easement for unimproved Decatur Street right of way
  • An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 2 to the state block grant agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
  • A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, for Affordable Housing Program funds
  • A resolution to execute a contract for facilities assessments with Chiodini Architects for a space-needs study and facilities analysis for city hall
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 510 Johnson St., under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program
  • A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 815 Rodney Vista Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
  • A motion to accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project
  • Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Johnson Controls for access control software
  • Acceptance of sanitary sewer main extension improvements along South Sprigg Street

New ordinances

  • An ordinance renaming Highland Drive, running south from Old Hopper Road, to West Highland Drive
  • An ordinance repealing a portion of city code relating to horizontal balusters
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 811 S. Ranney Ave. for the demolition of a dangerous building
  • An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 615 Good Hope St., rear, for the demolition of a dangerous building
  • An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed and temporary construction ** easement from TMK Group LLC for the Independence Street sidewalk project

Appointments

  • Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
  • Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District ** board of directors

Other business

  • Appointment of Ward 5 unexpired term

Pertinent address:

401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

