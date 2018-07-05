Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/7/18

Consent agenda
- An ordinance to execute a special warranty deed to RFJ Real Estate Holdings LLC for property at 453 Cooper St.
- An ordinance vacating the city's interest in unimproved Decatur Street right of way
- An ordinance accepting a permanent sanitary sewer easement along South Sprigg Street from Nip Kelley Equipment Co. Inc.
- An ordinance accepting a permanent utility and sewer easement for unimproved Decatur Street right of way
- An ordinance to execute Amendment No. 2 to the state block grant agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for design and construction of the runway lighting project at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- A resolution stating intent to seek funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, Iowa, for Affordable Housing Program funds
- A resolution to execute a contract for facilities assessments with Chiodini Architects for a space-needs study and facilities analysis for city hall
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 510 Johnson St., under the Neighborhood Stabilization Grant Program
- A resolution to execute a release of lien for property at 815 Rodney Vista Blvd., under the Federal Home Loan Bank Grant Program
- A motion to accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Lappe Cement Finishing Inc. for the Boxwood Drive box culvert project
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to Johnson Controls for access control software
- Acceptance of sanitary sewer main extension improvements along South Sprigg Street
New ordinances
- An ordinance renaming Highland Drive, running south from Old Hopper Road, to West Highland Drive
- An ordinance repealing a portion of city code relating to horizontal balusters
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 811 S. Ranney Ave. for the demolition of a dangerous building
- An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a special tax bill for property at 615 Good Hope St., rear, for the demolition of a dangerous building
- An ordinance accepting a general warranty deed and temporary construction ** easement from TMK Group LLC for the Independence Street sidewalk project
Appointments
- Appointment to the Airport Advisory Board
- Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District ** board of directors
Other business
- Appointment of Ward 5 unexpired term
Pertinent address:
401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.