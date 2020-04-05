Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/4/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Recognition of Quentin Gaither for Retirement from the Fire Department.
- Building Safety Month 2020 Proclamation
- Common Pleas/Annex update
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the city council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Public hearings
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the April 20, 2020, City Council regular minutes.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Second Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Rock Gardens Third Subdivision. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of The Rialto. Second and third readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 1 with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund the promotion of scheduled passenger air service at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Second and third readings.
- A resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Aviation Project Consultant Agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc., for the New Passenger Facility Charge Program, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
- Accept improvements and authorize final payment to KT Power Systems, Inc., for the Water Treatment Plant No. 1 Automatic Transfer Switch Replacement Project.
- Acceptance of public improvements to serve Liberty Apartments.
- Approval of the Release of Performance Guarantee Agreement for Liberty Subdivision.
New ordinances
- Ordinance annexing unincorporated land into the city limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, upon the request of The Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of Dec. 29, 2006. First reading.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the City Limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, by zoning newly annexed property located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. First reading.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Utility Easement on behalf of the City of Cape Girardeau to Union Electric d/b/a Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3099 South Sprigg Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First reading.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.