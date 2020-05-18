Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/18/20

Cape Girardeau City Council
5 p.m. Monday City Hall
401 Independence St.
Study session
- No action will be taken during the study session
Presentation
- Building Safety Month 2020 Proclamation
- Public Works Week Proclamation
Communications/reports
Items for discussion
- Planning and Zoning Commission Report
- Appearances regarding items not listed on the agenda. This is an opportunity for the City Council to listen to comments regarding items not listed on the agenda. The Mayor may refer any matter brought up to the City Council to the City Manager if action is needed. Individuals who wish to make comments must first be recognized by the Mayor or Mayor Pro Tem. Each speaker is allowed 5 minutes. The timer will buzz at the end of the speaker's time.
- Agenda review
Regular session
Call to Order/Roll Call
Adoption of the Agenda
Public Hearings
- A Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the unimproved right-of-way located at Collins Street from Hunze Drive to its Western Terminus and Hunze Drive from Collins Street to itsnNorthern Terminus in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (BILL NO. 20-77; Agenda Item No. 13)
- A Public Hearing to consider vacating the City's interest in the Utility Easement centered on the lot line between 6022 and 6030 Cardrona Drive, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. (BILL NO. 20- XX; Agenda Item No.14)
Appearances regarding items listed on agenda
Consent agenda
- Approval of the May 4, 2020, City Council regular minutes.
- Ordinance annexing unincorporated land into the city limits of the city of Cape Girardeau, located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, upon the request of The Amendment and Restatement of the Ryland R. Meyr Voluntary Trust Agreement of Dec. 29, 2006. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance extending the boundaries of Ward 4 to include property newly annexed into the City Limits of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau by zoning newly annexed property located north of LaSalle Avenue and east of Baldwin Drive, as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District. Second and Third Readings.
- Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Permanent Utility Easement on behalf of the city of Cape Girardeau to Union Electric d/b/a Ameren Missouri, for property located at 3099 South Sprigg Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Second and Third Readings.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Logan Blevins Excavating, LLC, for the demolition of buildings located at 218 William Street and 1459 Rand Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and Passage.
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Ronald Kucera, Jr., for the demolition of a building located at 838 South Ellis Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and Passage
- Resolution authorizing the City Manager to execute an Agreement with Steve's Hauling and Excavating, for the demolition of buildings located at 1111 Giboney Street and 1112 Bloomfield Street, in the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Reading and Passage.
Items Removed from Consent Agenda
- Resolution suspending the existing Casino Funding Policy, and authorizing the use of the unencumbered Casino Fund balance and future Casino Fund allocations, to repay the Emergency Reserve Fund for the COVID -19 Pandemic, and the 2020 cyber attack, in the City of Cape Girardeau. Reading and Passage.
- Accept the endorsement of the two pool concept as approved by the Aquatics Facility Committee and to authorize the City Manager to negotiate an operational agreement with Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
New ordinances
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in unimproved right-of-way located at Collins Street and Hunze Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in the Utility Easement between 6022 and 6030 Cardrona Drive, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance vacating the City's interest in part of an unimproved alley right-of-way behind 621 and 623 Perry Avenue, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance accepting Permanent Utility Easements from West BroadwayProperties, LLC, and R. Hetzel Properties, L.L.C., in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance accepting two Permanent Utility Easements from Dalhousie, L.L.C., a Missouri Limited Liability Company, for the Cottages at Dalhousie, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance approving the record plat of Palmer Palace Subdivision. First Reading.
- Ordinance amending Chapter 25 of the Code of Ordinances of the city of Cape Girardeau, regarding Exterior Lighting. First Reading.
- Ordinance Adopting the National Incident Management System as the Standard for Incident Management, by the city of Cape Girardeau. First Reading.
- Ordinance establishing utility rates for the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, by amending Chapter 22 relating to solid waste fees, and Chapter 29 relating to water rates. First Reading.
- Ordinance adopting the annual operating budget for the city of Cape Girardeau, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2020. First Reading.
- Ordinance declaring an Emergency and appropriating monies for operating expenditures, capital expenditures and replacement of lost revenues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, from the Emergency Reserve Fund for the Fiscal Years ending June 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, in the city of Cape Girardeau. First, Second, and Third Readings.
Appointments
- Appointments to the Downtown Cape Girardeau Community Improvement District Board of Directors
Other Business
Closed session
- The City Council of the City of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, may, as a part of a study session or regular or special City Council meeting, vote to hold a closed session to discuss issues listed in RSMo. Section 610.021, including but not limited to: legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation, leasing, purchasing or sale of real estate, hiring, firing, disciplining, personnel issues, or confidential or privileged communications with its attorneys.
Memos
- Appointments to the Board of Appeals
Advisory Board Minutes